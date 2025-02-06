Raiders Hire Former Pitt Assistant Coach
PITTSBURGH — A former Pitt Panthers coaching staff member is moving on to another team next season.
Chris Zenitz of 247Sports reported that the Las Vegas Raiders will hire Chris Beatty as their wide receivers coach for next season.
Beatty played high school football for Chantilly High School in Greenbriar, Va., near Washington, D.C.
He then went on to play college football for East Tennessee State from 1991-94, finishing with 125 catches for a then-program record 1,813 yards. He ranks fifth in receiving yards and sixth in receiving touchdowns in program history.
Beatty spent two seasons in the Canadian Football League, 1995 with the Baltimore Stallions and 1997 with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, before retiring.
He then went into coaching, taking over as head coach of North Stafford High School in Stafford, Va. for three seasons from 1998-2000. He then spent the following two seasons at Salem High School in Virginia Beach, Va., goign 38-16 over his five years between the two schools and leading them to the state playoffs.
Beatty saw great success with Landstown High School in Virginia Beach going 40-2 over three seasons from 2003-05. He led them to three straight State Championship appearances and the 2004 Virginia 3-A Championship, with a 14-0 record and a future NFL receiver Percy Harvin starring.
He then headed into the college game, working as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Hampton in 2006, leading them to 34.2 points per game, sixth best in the FCS.
Beatty moved up to the FBS the following season, working as running backs coach for Northern Illinois in 2007 and then heading to West Virginia for the next three seasons, 2008-10, as running backs coach and slot receivers coach.
He kept moving around to different schools for the next few years, serving as wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator for Vanderbilt in 2011, co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Illinois in 2012 and then wide receivers coach for two seasons, plus recruiting coordinator in 2014 for Wisconsin.
Beatty would spend one season back in his home state, working as the assistant head coach and running backs coach with Virginia in 2015.
He then spent the next three seasons with Maryland. He worked all three seasons as wide receivers coach, 2017 and 2018 as associate head coach and 2018 as co-offensive coordinator.
Beatty came to Pitt under head coach Pat Narduzzi as the wide receviers coach for the 2019 and 2020 seasons.
He worked with Maurice Ffrench, who posted a then-season record of 96 receptions in 2019. He also worked with future NFL players in D.J. Turner, who he will re-join with on the Raiders, Jared Wayne of the Houston Texans and Jordan Addison with the Minnesota Vikings.
Beatty then made the jump to the NFL, spending three seasons as the wide receivers coach for the Los Angeles Chargers.
He spent last season with the Chicago Bears as their wide receivers coach, before taking over as the interim offensive coordinator following the firing of head coach Matt Eberflus and with then offensive coordinator Thomas Brown taking over as head coach.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Football Signs 2025 Kicker Commit
- Pitt Football Signs 2025 LS Commit
- Pitt Suffers Massive Drop in NET Rankings
- Cowboys Hire Former Pitt Assistant Coach
- Pitt Forward Named to All-Star Game Watch List
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt