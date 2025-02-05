Pitt Football Signs 2025 LS Commit
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers signed one of their Class of 2025 commitments on the first day of the regular signing period.
Henry Searcy, a long snapper in the Class of 2025, announced that he signed his National Letter of Intent (NLI) with Pitt, committing his future to the program for certain.
The regular signing period, the first Wednesday of February, originally marked when most commitments signed to their programs. This recently changed with the early signing period, now the first Wednesday of December, where most recruits sign their NLI.
Searcy, who plays for Lawton Chiles High School in Tallahassee, Fla., announced his commitment to Pitt back on July 11, 2024, shortly after decommitting from rival Syracuse.
Kohl's Professional Camps, the rating site for special teams players, gave Searcy five-stars for a long snapper and rates him No. 6 long snapper in the country in the Class of 2025.
"Searcy has consistently shown that he is one of the best snappers in the country," Kohl's wrote in his comments. "He recently attended the Kohl’s National Scholarship Camp and was locked in during the competition portion of camp. Searcy put ball after ball through the target. He finished the weekend on a high note by winning the final snapping competition and earned himself a spot in the Under Armour All-America Game. Searcy is a great snapper with a very bright future"
Pitt has two long snappers on the roster in redshirt senior Nilay Upadhyayula and redshirt junior Nico Crawford, giving Searcy a chance to learn from veterans at his position next season. Upadhyayula mostly dealt with long snaps on punts and Crawford worked with the short snaps for field goals and PATs.
Searcy is one of eight Florida signees in the Class of 2025 for Pitt. This includes wide receivers in Ja'Kyrian Turner from South Sumter High School in Bushnell, Tony Kinsler out of Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange and Cameron Sapp from Miami Palmetto High School in Miami, running back Jaylin Brown out of Cardinal Newman in West Palm Peach, safety Joshua Guerrier from Ocoee High School in Ocoee, tight end Max Hunt from Plant High School in Tampa and defensive end Trevor Sommers for St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale.
He is also one of two specialists in the Class of 2025 for the Panthers, along with kicker Trey Butkowski, who played for Lake Nona High School in Orlando, Fla.
