Pitt Football Signs 2025 Kicker Commit
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers signed another one of their specialists, as they bolster the unit heading into next season.
Trey Butkowski, a kicker in the Class of 2025, announced that he signed his National Letter of Intent with Pitt, officially joining the program.
The regular signing period, the first Wednesday of February, originally marked when most commitments signed to their programs. This recently changed with the early signing period, now the first Wednesday of December, where most recruits sign their NLI.
Butkowski played for Lake Nona High School in Orlando, Fla. and earned East 1st Team All-Conference honors, while setting the school record for longest field goal at 58 yards. He also played lacrosse and soccer in high school.
He received an offer from Pitt on Dec. 9 and committed on Dec. 28. He also had offers from Arkansas State and West Georgia.
Butkowski received a five-star rating from Chris Sailer Kicking, which indicates that a player is an "FBS Freshman Year Starter, Scholarship Pick."
Kohl's Kicking also rated him the No. 9 kicker in the Class of 2025 and a five-star. Butkowski competed at the Kohl's 2024 National Scholarship Camp in July and scored 30/36 points on field goals and 109.3 points on kickoffs at the event.
Butkowski also earned First Team All-American honors as a field goal kicker from Kohl's Kicking.
Butkowski is the second kicker that special teams coordinator/tight ends coach Jacob Bronowski has added to the Panthers roster.
He also landed Murray State transfer in junior James London, who went 14-for-19 on field goals this past season as a sophomore, finishing first in the Missouri Valley Conference with those 14 makes and a .737 field goal percentage. He was also perfect on PATs, going 23-for-23.
Pitt is losing redshirt senior placekicker Ben Sauls to the NFL Draft and will look at both London and Butkowski as replacements. Sauls made 21-of-24 field goals this season, with six field goals over 57 yards and a career-long of 58 yards that set the Pitt record at Acrisure Stadium.
The Panthers have two specialists in the Class of 2025, along with long snapper Henry Searcy out of Lawton Chiles High School in Tallahassee, Fla., who also signed his NLI the same day as Butkowski.
Pitt now has nine signees from the state of Florida in the Class of 2025 with Butkowski and Searcy. This includes offensive players in tight end Max Hunt from Plant High School in Tampa, running back Jaylin Brown Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach and wide receivers in Tony Kinsler from Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange, Ja'Kyrian Turner from South Sumtner High School in Bushnell and Cameron Sapp from Miami Palmetto High School in Miami.
They also secured two commitments on the defensive side of the ball from the state, including defensive back Joshua Guerrier from Ocoee High School in Ocoee and defensive end Trevor Sommers from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale.
