Three Intriguing Pitt Defensemen
Pitt Panthers fans know what to expect from standout players like Kyle Louis, Jimmy Scott, Rasheem Biles, Rashad Battle and more.
What about emerging players battling for two-deep roles this off-season? Based upon feedback throughout spring camp, let's look at three intriguing players battling for various gigs under defensive coordinator Randy Bates.
Jeremiah Marcelin
“The sharks, it stems from Kyle (Louis) and Rasheem (Biles)," Marcelin said in a post-practice press conference. "To me, it's about eating face. Playing linebacker is all about physicality. You should want to run through somebody's face. You should want to hit somebody…want to make somebody feel you at linebacker. "
“That aggression just helps fuel the rest of the linebacker room. The aggression that I have, it kind of just turns everybody else up,” he continued.
He's a 6-foot-2, 235-pound, rocked-up, powerhouse of a rising true sophomore linebacker who is pressing Braylan Lovelace at the mike position. Whether he lands at No. 2, wins the starting job, or splits the role in the middle of the Pitt defense, Jeremiah Marcelin has the potential to play a lot of football this fall, and deliver plenty of unadulterated punishment.
Francis Brewu
Speaking of powerhouse players on defense, Pro Football Focus Freshman All-American Francis Brewu may top the list on the Pitt roster.
“It was 475 last year,” Brewu said of his max bench press.
“After doing an upper body workout, I think (I bench pressed 225 pounds) 30-something times. But that was after I finished a pretty hard workout,” Brewu added. “So, I can do a decent amount on that and this was a while ago."
Last season, the promising 6-foot-1, 275-pound defensive tackle recorded 15 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and one-and-a-half sacks.
Look for Brewu to significantly improve on those numbers as a sophomore this year.
Shadarian Harrison
The return of Shadarian Harrison, and the subsequent Ed Conway Award (handed to the player who improved most on each side of the ball), is an inspiring story.
After earning the award ahead of the Blue-Gold Game, the Lakeland High School (Fla.) product (commonly knowns as "Dripp") went on to notch two interceptions, including a pick on Eli Holstein's first possession.
"It wasn't a great pass, but it was a great catch by (Harrison)," Pat Narduzzi said in the post-game press conference.
“We've seen DB's not make plays on the ball. Dripp, he's got ball skills. So, I'm happy for him. But, really, it was down to his knowledge. It was just shocking. We've had other guys come back and it's like Groundhog Day. It's like they've got to start all over again. He picked up like he had had a lot of snaps.”
Although it seems Rashad Battle and Tamon Lynum have all but locked down the two starting cornerback positions, it's also worth noting both didn't compete in the spring game due to minor injuries.
With that, it proved the importance of owning quality depth at the cornerback position, one of the most important roles in the game.
Harrison was a highly-recruited prospect, choosing Pitt among an offer list that included Colorado, Louisville, Miami, Tennessee, and others. It's part of why the disappointment was significant when his 2024-25 season was wiped out by an injury.
Now that he's returned, it seems Harrison may be prepared to live up to that hype.
