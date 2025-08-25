Ravens Special Teams Ace Makes Roster Despite Injury
The Baltimore Ravens now have under 24 hours to trim their roster down to 53 players by the deadline, and naturally, nerves are high for those on the roster bubble.
However, linebacker and special teams star Jake Hummel is not one of those players.
While speaking with reporters on Monday, Harbaugh confirmed that Hummel will be on the 53-man roster despite dealing with a hand injury throughout the offseason and recently undergoing a "minor procedure."
"Hummel, he's going to make the team," Harbaugh said. "He's going to be a big part of what we're doing. He had that hand thing, so he had to go in there this week and do a little minor procedure. He should be practicing next Wednesday and should be good to go for the [Week One] game [at Buffalo], if all goes well, which they say it's going great."
Hummel, 26, spent the first three seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Rams. After making the roster as an undrafted free agent in 2022, the former Iowa State standout made a name for himself as an impact player on special teams, logging 827 snaps over three seasons. Probably his career highlight came in last year's shootout win over the Buffalo Bills in December, when he blocked a punt that resulted in a Rams touchdown.
Harbaugh confirmed that special teams impact would play a role in who claims the final few roster spots, so perhaps it's no surprise that Hummel would claim a role for himself.
"Special teams will weigh in. We talked about that last week," Harbaugh said. "The roles are very important, and you have got to play at a high level, especially with the new kickoff return rule."
Of course, Hummel making the roster has a significant impact on the Ravens' other decisions, particularly at inside linebacker. Roquan Smith, Trenton Simpson and Teddye Buchanan are all locks to make the cut, but Jay Higgins IV, an undrafted free agent from Iowa, is fighting for his spot. The former All-American has played very well in the preseason, but now him making the roster comes down to whether or not the Ravens want to carry five inside linebackers on their roster.
Despite that, Hummel's special teams value should become very apparent to Ravens fans once the season begins.
