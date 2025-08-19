Former Pitt RB Showcasing Versatility With Packers
Israel Abanikanda ran for over 2,000 yards in his time on the Pitt Panthers. Since then he has spent time with the New York Jets, the San Francisco 49ers and now the Green Bay Packers. He recently rushed for 43 yards and found the endzone against the Indianapolis Colts.
On top of leading the team in rushing last week with 43 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown he also handled 5 kickoff returns totaling 120 yards and managed to tail a tackle well covering a kickoff as well. It’s impossible to ignore his special teams production.
“We’re excited with the direction he’s going in.” Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia stated.
Abanikanda played against his old team during the first week of preseason. He rushed for 19 yards on 6 carries and managed to field 5 kickoffs returning them for 147 yards, a 29.4 yards average against the Jets.
In 2023 the Jets drafted Abanikanda during the 5th round. He debuted week 11 of his rookie season and had 103 all-purpose yards the rest of the season. 70 rushing and 43 receiving.
The following year the Jets took two running backs in the draft, Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis. Abanikanda was waived on 12/2/24 but was claimed off waivers the very next day by San Francisco.
After spending the remainder of the 2024 season on the roster in San Francisco he was again waived in July before seeing any game action. The Packers claimed him on July 25 and he has been fighting his case to make the roster since.
The Packers current RB room also includes starter Josh Jacobs who had 15 touchdowns and over 1,300 rushing yards last year. MarShawn Lloyd, the 2024 3rd round pick is currently battling a hamstring injury. Emanuel Wilson who ran for over 500 yards last year.
It is undetermined how many RBs the Packers will keep on the 53-man roster but last year's number was 3. The Packers last preseason game of the year will be against the Seattle Seahawks Saturday, Abanikanda needs to continue to impress.
With 329 all-purpose yards through the first 2 weeks of preseason he makes a strong case to stay with the Packers throughout the season.
