Vikings Reportedly 'Exploring' Trade Options at WR Amid Suspension, Injuries

A Wednesday report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero has wheels turning.

Brigid Kennedy

Addison is currently suspended for the first three games of the year. / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are "seriously exploring veteran receivers in the trade market" in the wake of Jordan Addison's suspension as well as injuries at the position, the insider reported Wednesday. He added that "no trade is imminent," but "Minnesota is actively looking."

Losing Addison, who was suspended for violating the league's Substances of Abuse policy in a drunk driving incident, is one thing, but the Vikings really do have limited depth at the position right now. Presumed WR3 Jalen Nailor is currently week-to-week with a hand injury, and his potential replacement, Rondale Moore, is out for the season with a knee. That leaves Justin Jefferson to carry the team, but even he is not 100% after dealing with a hamstring injury during training camp.

So, bringing in an experienced free agent or longtime vet would strengthen the team's resolve until Addison returns (unless he, of course, is traded). FA Amari Cooper is still an option, for example, or perhaps Gabe Davis, who is visiting the Bills this week after a second trip to the Steelers.

We'll see. The Vikes have a few days to make some moves, and they'll want to get this sorted before the regular season begins.

