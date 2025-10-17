Fab's Five Buy Low Fantasy Football Trade Candidates: Deal For Lamar Jackson
Trades are one of the most enjoyable and exciting parts of fantasy football, and it’s never too early to start looking to improve your roster. Like I always say, “if you’re not trading, you’re not trying!” With that said, here’s my Fab’s Five players you should buy low on now before their fantasy value rises over the next few weeks.
Fantasy Football Trade Targets Week 7
Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens: Is this is a pie-in-the-sky trade possibility? Yes, but it can’t hurt to make an offer. Jackson has missed time with an injured hamstring, but he’s slated to return in time for the Ravens Week 8 game (after the bye). He also has one of the most favorable schedules among quarterbacks for the rest of the season, so go make your best offer and see what happens.
Javonte Williams, RB, Cowboys: Williams is coming off a bad performance against the Panthers, rushing for just 29 yards. He’s been mostly spectacular though, scoring 19-plus points in four games, and his touch percentage is that of a true featured running back. There are no future guarantees, of course, but I’d bet on Williams bouncing back in what is a high-end Cowboys offense.
Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jaguars: Etienne Jr. has had two stinkers in a row, scoring just 18.3 combined fantasy points. He also has a bad matchup against the Rams this week, so you might be able to pry him away for the right offer. The good news is that he’s seeing a 35% touch share and has no real competition for touches in the Jaguars backfield, so look to get him now while he’s “cold.”
Jordan Addison, WR, Vikings: Addison has quietly scored 15-plus fantasy points in each of his first two games, and no team in the league has an easier rest-of-season strength of schedule than the Vikings. There is some risk with Addison (and all Vikings receivers) if the team decides to go back to J.J. McCarthy at quarterback, but that could also get you an even better price for Addison.
Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders: McLaurin has been a dud this season, but he’s slated to return this week against the Cowboys. Deebo Samuel Sr. is also a bit banged up, so there is a world where McLaurin is the best fantasy wide receiver in Washington for the rest of the season. He already has a rapport with Jayden Daniels, and his price tag should be relative low based on his bad start to 2025.