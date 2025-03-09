LIVE FEED: Pitt Competes at ACC Wrestling Championships
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers start their postseason competition with the ACC Wrestling Championships on March 9.
The ACC Championships will take place at Cameron Indoor, home of Duke, in Durham, N.C. on March 9. This is the third straight season that a North Carolina based school will host the ACC Championships, with NC State doing so in 2023 and UNC doing it in 2024.
Pitt didn't have an ACC Champion in 2024, but had two in 2023, with Cole Matthews at 141 pounds and eventual undefeated National Champion Nino Bonaccorsi at 197 pounds.
ACC Wrestling Championships Seeding/Results
125 Pounds: Four NCAA Championships Automatic Bids
1. Eddie Ventresca, Virginia Tech
2. Vince Robinson, NC State
3. Spencer Moore, North Carolina
4. Nick Babin, Pitt
5. Keyveon Roller, Virginia
6. No entry
7. No entry
First Round: No. 4 Nick Babin (Pitt) 10-2 major decision (riding time) over No. 5 Keyveon Roller (Virginia)
Semifinals: No. 1 Eddie Ventresca (Virginia Tech) vs. No. 4 Nick Babin (Pitt)
No. 2 Vince Robinson (NC State) vs. No. 3 Spencer Moore (North Carolina)
133 Pounds: Three NCAA Championships Automatic Bids
1. Ethan Oakley, North Carolina
2. Connor McGonagle, Virginia Tech
3. Tyler Knox, Stanford
4. Kai Orine, NC State *
5. Gable Porter, Virginia
6. Tyler Chappell, Pitt
7. Raymond Adams, Duke
First Round: No. 3 Tyler Knox (Stanford) 14-3 major decision (riding time) over No. 6 Tyler Chappell (Pitt)
No. 2 Connor McGonagle (Virginia Tech) 16-1 technical fall (6:30) over No. 7 Raymond Adams (Duke)
No. 4 Kai Orine (NC State) 12-3 major decision over No. 5 Gable Porter (Virginia)
Consolation Quarterfinals: No. 6 Tyler Chappell (Pitt) vs. No. 7 Raymond Adams (Duke)
Semifinals: No. 1 Ethan Oakley (North Carolina) vs. No. 4 Kai Orine (NC State)
No. 2 Connor McGonagle (Virginia Tech) vs. No. 3 Tyler Knox (Stanford)
141 Pounds: Four NCAA Championships Automatic Bids
1. Sam Latona, Virginia Tech
2. Dylan Cedeno, Virginia
3. Jason Miranda, Stanford
4. Troy Hohman, NC State
5. Jayden Scott, North Carolina
6. Briar Priest, Pitt
7. Christian Colman, Duke
First Round: No. 6 Briar Priest (Pitt) 5-2 SV-1 over No. 3 Jason Miranda (Stanford)
No. 2 Dylan Cedeno (Virginia) vs. No. 7 Christian Colman (Duke)
No. 5 Jayden Scott (North Carolina) 2-1 decision (riding time) over No. 4 Troy Hohman (NC State)
Consolation Quarterfinals:
Semifinals: No. 1 Sam Latona vs. No. 5 Jayden Scott (North Carolina)
149 Pounds: Four NCAA Championships Automatic Bids
1. Caleb Henson, Virginia Tech
2. Lachlan McNeil, North Carolina
3. Jaden Abas, Stanford
4. Koy Buesgens, NC State
5. Jack Gioffre, Virginia
6. Finn Solomon, Pitt
7. SP O’Donnell, Duke
First Round: No. 6 Finn Solomon (Pitt) vs. No. 3 Jaden Abas (Stanford)
No. 2 Lachlan McNeil (North Carolina) vs. No. 7 SP O'Donnell (Duke)
No. 4 Koy Buesgens (NC State) vs. No. 5 Jack Gioffre (Virginia)
157 Pounds: Three NCAA Championships Automatic Bids
1. Rafael Hipolito, Virginia Tech
2. Ed Scott, NC State
3. Dylan Evans, Pitt
4. Sonny Santiago, North Carolina
5. Grigor Cholakyan, Stanford
6. Michael Gioffre, Virginia
7. Nick Tattini, Duke
First Round: No. 3 Dylan Evans (Pitt) vs. No. 6 Michael Gioffre (Virginia)
No. 2 Ed Scott (NC State) vs. No. 7 Nick Tattini (Duke)
No. 4 Sonny Santiago (North Carolina) vs. No. 5 Grigor Cholakyan (Stanford)
165 Pounds: Five NCAA Championships Automatic Bids
1. Hunter Garvin, Stanford
2. Nick Hamilton, Virginia *
3. Derek Fields, NC State
4. Jared Keslar, Pitt
5. Mac Church, Virginia Tech
6. Aidan Wallace, Duke
7. Charlie Darracott, North Carolina
First Round: No. 4 Jared Keslar (Pitt) vs. No. 5 Mac Church (Virginia Tech)
No. 2 Nick Hamilton (Virginia) vs. No. 7 Charlie Darracott (North Carolina)
No. 3 Derek Fields (NC State) vs. No. 6 Aidan Wallace (Duke)
174 Pounds: Four NCAA Championships Automatic Bids
1. Joshua Ogunsanya, North Carolina
2. Lorenzo Norman, Stanford
3. Luca Augustine, Pitt
4. Matty Singleton, NC State
5. Lennox Wolak, Virginia Tech
6. Rocco Contino, Virginia
7. Gaetano Console, Duke
First Round: No. 3 Luca Augustine (Pitt) vs. No. 6 Rocco Contino (Virginia)
No. 2 Lorenzo Norman (Stanford) vs. No. 7 Gaetano Console (Duke)
No. 4 Matty Singleton (NC State) vs. No. 5 Lennox Wolax (Virginia Tech)
184 Pounds: Three NCAA Championships Automatic Bids
1. Reece Heller, Pitt
2. Dylan Fishback, NC State
3. Gavin Kane, North Carolina
4. Thomas Stewart, Jr., Virginia Tech *
5. Tye Monteiro, Stanford
6. Justin Phillips, Virginia
7. David Hussey, Duke
First Round: No. 2 Dylan Fishback (NC State) vs. No. 7 David Hussey (Duke)
No. 3 Gavin Kane (North Carolina) vs. No. 6 Justin Phillips (Virginia)
No. 4 Thomas Stewart Jr. (Virginia Tech) vs. No. 5 Tye Monteiro (Stanford)
197 Pounds: Three NCAA Championships Automatic Bids
1. Mac Stout, Pitt
2. Nick Stemmet, Stanford
3. Andy Smith, Virginia Tech
4. Cade Lautt, North Carolina
5. Christian Knop, NC State
6. Steven Burrell Jr., Virginia
7. Kwasi Bonsu, Duke
First Round: No. 2 Nick Stemmet (Stanford) vs. No. 7 Kwasi Bonsu (Duke)
No. 3 Andy Smith (Virginia Tech) vs. No. 6 Steven Burrell Jr. (Virginia)
No. 4 Cade Lautt (North Carolina) vs. No. 5 Christian Knop (NC State)
285 Pounds: Five NCAA Championships Automatic Bids
1. Isaac Trumble, NC State
2. Jimmy Mullen, Virginia Tech
3. Nolan Neves, North Carolina
4. Dayton Pitzer, Pitt
5. Peter Ming, Stanford
6. Connor Barket, Duke
7. Gabe Christenson, Virginia
First Round: No. 2 Jimmy Mullen (Virgnia Tech) vs. No. 7 Gabe Christenson (Virginia)
No. 3 Nolan Neves (North Carolina) vs. No. 6 Connor Barket (Duke)
No. 4 Dayton Pitzer (Pitt) vs. No. 5 Peter Ming (Stanford)
* - Defending ACC champion at that weight class
ACC Wrestling Championships Start Times
10 a.m. First Round Stream (Mat 1/Mat 2)
1 p.m. Consolation Quarterfinals Stream (Mat 1/Mat 2)
2 p.m. Semifinals Stream (Mat 1/Mat 2)
4:30 p.m. Consolation Semifinals Stream (Mat 1/Mat 2)
6 p.m. Consolation Finals Stream (Mat 1/Mat 2)
8 p.m. Championships Stream (Mat 1)
The ACC Network will stream from the First Round through to the Consolation Finals. They will stream and broadcast the Championship round.
