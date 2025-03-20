LIVE FEED: Pitt Wrestling Begin NCAA Championships
PHILADELPHIA — The Pitt Panthers start competing at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at the Wells Fargo Center.
Pigtails (preliminaries) and First Round matches start at noon, while Round of 16 and consolation matches start at 7 p.m.
Eight matches will take place at the same time, which will allow for the 330 wrestlers to compete on the first day.
Pitt had eight wrestlers earn a spot at the NCAA Championships, in redshirt freshman Dylan Evans at 157 pounds. redshirt sophomores in Briar Priest at 141 pounds, Jared Keslar at 165 pounds, Mac Stout at 197 pounds and Dayton Pitzer at 285 pounds, redshirt junior Luca Augustine at 174 pounds and graduate students in Nick Babin at 125 pounds and Reece Heller at 184 pounds.
Stout, Pitzer and Heller all won ACC Championships, while Augustine finished as runner-up.
Evans was the only at-large bid for the Panthers, as the other seven wrestlers made it via automatic bid through the ACC Championships.
The eight NCAA qualifiers is the most under head coach Keith Gavin since he took over in 2017 and the most for the program since 2014.
Keslar is the only Pitt wrestler starting in the preliminaries, while the other seven will start in the First Round.
The NCAA Championships will take place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia from March 20-22. Stay tuned for live coverage from Pittsburgh Panthers on SI all weekend long.
Pitt Wrestling at NCAA Championships Live Results
125 Pounds: No. 24 Nick Babin (Pitt) vs. No. 24 Caleb Smith (Nebraska) (First Round)
141 Pounds: No. 30 Briar Priest (Pitt) vs. No. 3 Jesse Mendez (Ohio State) (First Round)
157 Pounds: No. 24 Dylan Evans (Pitt) vs. No. 9 Tommy Askey (Minnesota) (First Round)
165 Pounds: No. 32 Jared Keslr (Pitt) vs. No. 33 Chandler Amaker (Central Michigan) (Preliminaries)
174 Pounds: No. 15 Luca Augustine (Pitt) vs. No. 18 Gaven Sax (Oklahoma State) (First Round)
184 Pounds: No. 9 Reece Heller (Pitt) vs. No. 24 Devan Hendricks (Bellarmine) (First Round)
197 Pounds: No. 6 Mac Stout (Pitt) vs. No. 27 Michael Dellagata (Cornell) (First Round)
285 Pounds: No. 10 Dayton Pitzer (Pitt) vs. No. 23 Daniel Bucknavich (Cleveland State) (First Round)
