Pitt's Mac Stout Wins Emotional Match Over Brother
PHILADELPHIA — Pitt Panthersredshirt sophomore Mac Stout faced the most important match of his life at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at the Wells Fargo Center.
Mac Stout faced off against his brother Luke Stout, a senior at Princeton, in the Round of 16 at 197 pounds, with No. 6 going up against No. 11 in the most anticipated match of Day 1.
The two wrestlers won their First Round matchups to make it to this meeting. Mac Stout won a 12-0 major decision after riding time over No. 27 Cornell freshman Mikey Dellagatta and Luke Stout won a 4-3 decision after riding time over No. 22 Drexel graduate student Mickey O'Malley.
Both brothers hadn't ever wrestled each other prior in an official match, as they starred at Mt. Lebanon High School, just right outside of Pittsburgh, before going their separate ways in college.
This also served as the first match at the Division I Wrestling Championships that two brothers faced off against each other, putting national attention onto it.
Neither brother scored in the first period, until Mac Stout made an early escape in the second period and then a takedown shortly after, earning a 4-0 lead.
Luke Stout made two escapes, but never got the takedown, allowing Mac Stout to win a 4-2 decision and make the Quarterfinals.
While many would see this as a great triumph, it was difficult for Mac Stout, who never wanted to face his brother at the collegiate level and credited Luke Stout for helping him get to where he is today as a wrestler.
“It’s tough," Mac Stout said after the match. "Yeah it stinks. I wish I never had to wrestle my brother. I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for him. So I finally got one back after all those years. It’s something I had in my mind, but it sucks. I wish I never had to wrestle him, but I’m confident we’ll rejoin on the podium, together. He’s gonna battle back and that’s next best thing.”
Luke Stout will head to the consolations, but he still has a chance of making it to the podium with Mac Stout as All-Americans.
Both brothers shared a quick hug and a moment that is immortalized in wrestling history.
“Just after the match, I gave him a hug and told him I loved him. He told me, “Go win it.” I’m happy it’s over with and I’m sure it’ll bring us closer together.”
Wrestling during the match for Mac Stout wasn't like a normal match, as facing your brother brings in different emotions, but he still stood strong and got the victory to move on.
“During the match, it kind of, it went away a little bit, but it’s still in the back of my head, a little bit weird, pull the trigger. Maybe certain positions, I might a guy a harder blowback than I did there," Mac Stout said.
“I don’t know. It was mostly right before and after more just emotional. Just cause, on the brightside, it’s really cool to share a mat at this stage. So yeah, it was both. I don’t really have an answer, it was really emotional.”
The two brothers are also best friends, who talk every day, almost never about wrestling. They text each other often and even did so prior to the match, maintaining their great relationship.
Mac Stout hopes that with this match with his brother out of the way, he'll wrestle even better the rest of the weekend.
"I knew that regardless of the outcome, we would still be best friends after the match, but, you know, it’s over with now," Mac Stout. "I think it’ll help me wrestle more freely now. Kind of forget about that little thing on my shoulder of the possibility I could wrestle him."
Mac Stout has had a sensational season, with only two losses, his last coming in late November, and has won his past 19 matches.
He won his first ACC Title at 197 pounds and moves to the quarterfinals for the first time in his career, after losing in the first round last season.
“I think probably mostly mentally," Mac Stout said on how he's improved this season. "I think I just kinda started believing a bit more. Sharpened up on some skills, but I think mostly, just believing in my abilities and confidence in my training.”
Stout will face a great challenge in No. 3 Cal State Bakersfield redshirt sophomore AJ Ferrari in the quarterfinals.
Ferrari has lost just once in his collegiate career, won the NCAA Title at 197 pounds in 2021 and is undefeated this season.
Stout isn't changing how he does anything before he faces Ferrari and will look at the match how he would any other.
He also said that he feels the sharpest he has all season and that he's confident in his abilities and his wrestling at this moment in time.
"Not really," Stout said. "Like I said, I wanted to take it one match at a time before I wrestled my brother and nothing really changes now. One match at a time. I haven’t really thought about it much, but yeah, I mean, nothing changes. Same goal, same mission. I’m just going to approach the match the same way and try to execute my shots and score points like any other match. So yeah, I’m excited.”
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Wrestling Completes Day One at NCAA Championships
- Pitt Football Offers Review: 10 New Recruits
- Bears Projected to Select Pitt TE Gavin Bartholomew
- Pitt Hosting Two Significant Offensive Recruits
- LIVE FEED: Pitt Wrestling Begin NCAA Championships
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt