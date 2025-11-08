No. 3 Pitt Volleyball Sweeps Virginia Tech
PITTSBURGH — No. 3 Pitt Panthers volleyball put on another great performance, as they swept Virginia Tech at Fitzgerald Field House.
The Panthers improve to 20-3 overall, 12-1 in the ACC and 10-0 at home, while the Hokies fall to 10-14 overall, 2-11 in the ACC and 2-6 on the road.
Pitt Starts Slow, But Finishes Off Virginia Tech Easily in First Set
Virginia Tech started off with a 4-2 lead in the first set, before Pitt went on a 4-0 run to take a 6-4 lead.
Pitt extended their lead to 8-5, thanks to back-to-back blocks from junior right side hitter Olivia Babcock, combining with both middle blockers in redshirt senior middle Bre Kelley and sophomore Ryla Jones, but Virginia Tech cut it back to 8-7, leading head coach Dan Fisher to call a timeout.
The Panthers made it 10-7 afterwards, with a service ace from Babcock, but the Hokies stayed in it, with back-to-back kills to make it a one-point game, 10-9.
Pitt then went on a 6-0 run, which saw Virginia Tech take a timeout, with senior setter Brooke Mosher making two blocks and a kill on the run.
The Panthers finished off the Hokies by outscoring them 15-4 from that 10-9 mark and ending on a 7-0 run, winning the first set 25-13.
Pitt had three players make two kills each and 5.5 team blocks, with Jones leading the way with three blocks herself.
The Panthers Make Easy Work of the Hokies in the Second Set
The Panthers had a much better start in the second set, as they went on an 8-0 run, taking a 9-2 lead and forcing a timeout from the Hokies.
Pitt wouldn't let Virginia Tech get close, increasing their lead to 13-4, 17-8, which forced the road team to take their second timeout, 21-8 and then 25-12, taking a 2-0 lead in the match.
The Panthers brought in redshirt freshman right side/setter Kiana Dinn. who went on a service run in the middle of the set, also getting an ace.
Redshirt sophomore Haiti Tautua'a also took over at setter for the Panthers from Mosher, but still kept the offense working well, as they outhit the Hokies, .464 to .061 in the second set.
Pitt Takes Down Virginia Tech, Even with Lineup Changes
Pitt had many lineup changes when they started the third set, which had Bayless at right side in place of Babcock, redshirt sophomore outside hitter Sophia Gregoire and sophomore middle blocker Dalia Vîrlan in the lineup.
It also featured redshirt senior Emery Dupes at libero/defensive specialist in place of freshman Izzy Masten, who got the start.
Virginia Tech kept it close early on, down just 10-8, but Pitt went on a 4-0 run, going up 14-8, with back-to-back aces from Tautua'a.
The Panthers went on increased their lead to 18-12, 22-15 and then took the third set 25-17, sweeping the Hokies.
Players of the Game for Pitt
Bayless led the way for the Panthers with eight kills, while hitting .353 and adding two blocks.
Both Gregoire and freshman outside hitter Marina Pezelj made seven kills each, with Gregoire hitting .429 and added four digs and Pezelj making three assists and three digs.
Kelley had six kills and hit .500, while leading the team with four blocks, tied with Babcock and Jones. Vîrlan added three kills and made two blocks in that third set herself.
Pitt finished with nine team blocks and held Virginia Tech to .077 hitting percentage, their third lowest hitting percentage allowed this season.
Tautua'a also showed her quality in place of Mosher, leading Pitt to a .350 hitting percentage in the third set.
Pitt Continues Domination of Virginia Tech
Pitt improves to 17-6 all-time against Virginia Tech, with this the 11th straight win in the series, all coming since 2016. They also improve to 9-2 at home and 14-4 in the ACC.
This win marks the 45th straight win for Pitt at home as well, all coming since the start of the 2023 season, with their last defeat coming in the home pener
Press Conference After Pitt Win Over Virginia Tech
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Reveals Starting Lineup vs. Longwood
- Pitt Visiting WPIAL 4-Star Penn State Commit
- Pitt Volleyball Star Named Semifinalist for NPOY Award
- Pitt QB Commit Named to National Award Watch List
- Tracking Each Pitt Freshman's Redshirt Status
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt