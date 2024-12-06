Pitt Football Offers Princeton OL Transfer
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have looked to the transfer portal for new talent, as they build their team for next season.
William Reed, a offensive lineman from Princeton who recently entered the transfer portal, announced that he received an offer from Pitt offensive line coach Jeremy Darveau.
Reed hails from Redmond, Wash. and played for Eastside Catholic School in Seattle. He was a consensus three-star offensive tackle in the Class of 2021, with 247Sports rating him at No. 51 for his positon and No. 13 in his state and Rivals rating him No. 39 at offensive tackle and No. 10 in Washington.
He originally committed to Cal, but decided to choose Princeton on signing day. He also had Power Five offers from Colorado, Duke, Michigan, Michigan State, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia and Virginia Tech and other FBS offers.
Reed didn't play in 2021, sitting out due to a season-ending injury. He would see action in five games the following season, 2022, helping the Tigers set the No. 1 passing offense and No. 2 scoring offense in the Ivy League.
He started in nine games in the 2023 season for Princeton and started in all 10 games for them this season.
Reed will graduate from Princeton in May and will look to join another team following the end of his classes. The Ivy League doesn't allow athletic scholarships nor graduate students playing in its competitions, forcing Reed and others to find elsewhere to play.
Over his career, Reed started 19 contests of the 24 games he played at Princeton, totalling 1,028 snaps.
He has at least one year of eligibility, but would have a chance at a sixth year with the injury he suffered in 2021.
Reed has received offers from ACC schools in Cal, Georgia Tech, Stanford and Virginia, as well as Arizona and Memphis.
He spoke to Brandon Huffman of 247Sports and said that other schools that contacted him included Power Five programs in Arizona State, Florida and Oklahoma, as well as Akron, Eastern Washington and Montana. He also said he was interested in Duke and Notre Dame.
Pitt has offered one other offensive lineman in the transfer portal so far in Derek Simmons from Western Carolina. Simmons has a connection with Darveau, who coached him at Western Carolina, and will make a visit to Pitt next week.
The Panthers have lost offensive lineman to the transfer portal themselves, in redshirt junior Terrence Moore.
