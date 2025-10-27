Pitt Highlights Freshmen, Leaders in Second Docuseries Episode
The Pitt Panthers basketball team has released the second episode of their long-form video series, "Unscripted", that will tell the story of the 2025-26 Pitt Panthers. The episode follows the Panthers' dominant 81-74 exhibition win over Providence last weekend.
A recap of the win against Providence showcases the team falling early, 18-6 in the first half, before turning it around and coming back. We also got to take an in-depth look at some Panthers starting their first season with Pitt through behind the scenes content.
Starting in the preseason team meeting where Jeff Capel spoke to the team about goals and standards while referencing Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington.
“Two years ago we had a guy who was a lottery pick, he was the highest pick in the ACC, on our team he was the third leading scorer.” Capel stated during the meeting.
Incoming freshmen Roman Siulepa, Kieran Mullen, Henry Lau, Barry Dunning, Omari Witherspoon and Macari Moore also discussed why they chose Pitt and how they are making the adjustment to their first collegiate season.
Capel explained how a former player Lamar Patterson who is playing professionally in Australia had told him about Siulepa who is also one of the best rugby players in Australia for his age as well.
Transfer Nojus Indrusaitis from Iowa State said that he was a fan of Pitt's playing style the past couple of years factoring into his decision to choose Pittsburgh.
Demarco Minor comes from Oregon State and began his collegiate career in JUCO with South Suburban College, he will be leader on this year's team. He walked around after conditioning picking up his fatigue teammates stating “I want to see you be great brother” in the episode.
Jay Kuntz Taking on Unique Role
Jay Kuntz is currently the first and only general manager for Pitt basketball who is playing a key role in recruiting. He spent 15 years working in various roles at West Virginia University under Bob Huggins before deciding to work with Coach Capel.
“This place is special and when I took the job Huggs (Bob Huggings) had a lot to do with it.” Kuntz said.
Both Kuntz and Huggins are featured in Episode 1.2 of Unscripted. Huggins showed high praise for this Pitt team as well as Capel.
“If every coach could have a guy like Jay it’d be a heck of a lot easier on coaches.” Huggins said.
Check Out Episode 1.2 Here.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Freshman QB Makes History With Legendary Performance
- Pitt's Trey Butkowski Breaks School Record
- Pitt Blows Out NC State For Fourth-Straight Win
- Pitt Star RB Suffers Ankle Injury
- Pitt WR Explodes for Long Touchdown Catch
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt