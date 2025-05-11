Pitt CB Prospect Sets Commitment Date
A priority cornerback prospect for the Pitt Panthers has set a commitment announcement date.
Isaiah McMillian is an intriguing defensive back for several reasons. First, he competes in an excellent Texas varsity program at Katy High School. Katy has produced receiver Nic Anderson who transferred from Oklahoma to LSU, Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Moro Ojomo, and others.
Additionally, McMillian is one of the fastest players on a Pitt 2026 board loaded with speed.
The 2026 recruit clocked a personal best 10.21 in the 100 meters this year, a blistering time. And the 6-foot, 170-pound recruit shows excellent physicality, dropping the hammer when he drives downill and consistently marking strong open-fielf tackles.
McMillian visited the Pitt Panthers on April 9, a trip he took with his parents. Among his additional offers are Houston, North Texas, Oregon State, Sacramento State, San Diego State, Southern Mississippi, TCU, Texas State, Tulsa, Utah State, UTEP, UTSA, and Washington State.
McMillian currently has an official visit booked with the Panthers for June 12-14. He'll also visit Houston from June 17 to June 19.
Kentucky, TCU, and Utah are also in the mix for the 2026 Texan. And he's now set to make a commitment announcement shortly after taking his official visits on June 22, per his announcement on X on Sunday.
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
- QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
- WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
- WR Demetrice McCray (Orlando [Fla.] The First Academy)
- S Marcus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
- S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
- WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
- RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
