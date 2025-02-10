Former Texas Longhorns DT Wins Super Bowl LIX With Philadelphia Eagles
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Moro Ojomo is adding some hardware to his trophy case.
With the Philadelphia Eagles beating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, Ojomo secured his first-career Super Bowl ring. He finished the game with two total tackles and a tackle for loss. Ojomo was a part of a Philadelphia defense that stifled Patrick Mahomes and held the Chiefs scoreless for nearly three full quarters.
Originally a seventh-round pick of the Eagles in the 2023 NFL Draft, Ojomo has maintained a role on an elite Eagles defensive line that features Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith and Josh Sweat. Ojomo played in all 17 regular-season games this year and all four of Philadelphia's playoff games. In the 28-22 win over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional, Ojomo registered his first-career NFL sack.
Ojomo played in eight games during his rookie season with the Eagles, posting three total tackles. However, he took a second-year leap in 2024, finishing the regular season with 20 total tackles.
During his four years at Texas, Ojomo tallied 93 total tackles, five sacks and two pass breakups.
