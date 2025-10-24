Pitt LB Duo Questionable vs. NC State
PITTSBURGH — The first ACC Availability Report has been released for the Pitt Panthers' game against the NC State Wolfpack.
Out
DL Zach Crothers
LB Jayden Bonsu
RB Jaylin Brown
DB Nigel Maynard
LB Jeremiah Marcelin
RB Derrick Davis Jr.
DL Denim Cook
DL Jaeden Moore
OL Keith Gouveia
OL Jeff Persi
Questionable
LB Rasheem Biles
LB Kyle Louis
DL Blaine Spires
LS Nilay Upadhyayula
LB Nick Lapi
Probable
DB Rashan Murray
DB Shadarian Harrison
Pitt's starting linebacker duo, Rasheem Biles and Kyle Louis, are both listed as questionable on the initial availability report. Biles was ruled out on the final injury report before the Syracuse game last week. Louis was injured in the first quarter and was taken to the locker room, where he did not return to the game.
Redshirt senior Nick Lapi and redshirt freshman Cameron Lindsey filled in for the two star Panther defenders. They led the defense in tackles and in the win. However, Lapi is also listed as questionable to play on the report.
The linebacker depth is already thin as it is. If Biles, Louis and Lapi can't play, the remaining linebackers on the two-deep depth chart would be starting mike linebacker Braylan Lovelace, Lindsey, true freshman Emmanuel Taylor and former walk-on Abe Ibrahim.
There's no Desmond Reid on the report for the first time in four games. He was a game-time decision last week, despite playing most of the Florida State game the week before. Should be in for a good running back matchup with a healthy Reid and NC State's Hollywood Smothers.
We'll see if Blaine Spires is active this week. He was listed as questionable on the first two reports last week, but was ruled out before kickoff. Spires would be a huge addition to the defensive ends group, another position with thin depth.
Joey Zelinsky returned last week, but Zach Crothers was ruled out for the rest of the season.
Still no Jeff Persi this week. He was injured on the first drive of the game three weeks ago against Boston College and has been out since. He was listed as questionable for the first time last week, but was ruled out before the game. Kendall Stanley will likely start again after a tough game against the Orange.
There were some more names removed from the report this week. True freshman running back Synkwan Smith and redshirt sophomore tight end Adam Howanitz are no longer listed as out on the injury report. In fact, they aren't even listed at all for the first time since the report has been active this season.
