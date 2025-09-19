Pitt Snap Count vs. WVU Revealed
PITTSBURGH — It was a crushing 31-24 overtime loss for the Pitt Panthers. The West Virginia Mountaineers mounted a 10-point comeback in the fourth quarter of the Backyard Brawl.
There were lots of snaps to go around with the extra period of football. According to Pro Football Focus, Pitt had 74 snaps of offense and 93 snaps of defense. Plenty of players were able to play significant reps. Some performed well and others did not.
For reference, PASS is passing snaps, PBLK is passing blocking snaps, RUN is rushing snaps and RBLK is run blocking snaps, offensively. RDEF is run defense snaps, PRSH is pass rushing snaps and COV is coverage snaps, defensively.
Quarterback
Eli Holstein — 73 snaps (49 PASS, 4 RUN, 20 RBLK)
Cole Gonzales — 1 snap (1 PASS)
Eli Holstein had a rough performance against West Virginia. He completed just under 60% of his passes for 303 yards, a touchdown and an interception. PFF also gave Holstein the worst grade on the offense with a 37.8 rating and a 30.6 passing grade.
Cole Gonzales's only snap came in the second quarter when Holstein had to exit the game for a play after a hit caused his nose to bleed. Gonzales threw one pass and overthrew Zion Fowler-El on a swing route.
Running Back
Juelz Goff — 43 snaps (25 PASS, 8 RUN, 6 PBLK, 4 RBLK)
Desmond Reid — 20 snaps (10 PASS, 6 RUN, 4 PBLK)
Ja'Kyrian Turner — 5 snaps (2 PASS, 3 RUN)
Juelz Goff led the Panthers in rushing with eight carries for 37 yards, followed by Desmond Reid with six carries for 30 yards and Ja'Kyrian Turner with four rushes for nine yards.
Pitt had just 46 rushing yards against West Virginia, and a big contributor to that was the absence of Reid, who exited the game in the first quarter and did not return.
Wide Reciever
Poppi Williams — 68 snaps (48 PASS, 20 RBLK)
Kenny Johnson — 66 snaps (45 PASS, 21 RBLK)
Blue Hicks — 49 snaps (34 PASS, 1 RUN, 14 RBLK)
Deuce Spann — 25 snaps (16 PASS, 1 RUN, 8 RBLK)
Zion Fowler-El — 8 snaps (5 PASS, 3 RBLK)
Bryce Yates — 2 snaps (2 PASS)
The wide receivers were a bright spot for the Pitt offense. Poppi Williams led the team with six catches for 119 yards and a touchdown. True freshman Bryce Yates had just two snaps but made the most of them with two catches for 74 yards and was the highest-rated player on the offense with an 88.7 grade.
Tight End
Justin Holmes — 53 snaps (27 PASS, 7 PBLK, 19 RBLK)
Malachi Thomas — 25 snaps (15 PASS, 1 PBLK, 9 RBLK)
It was the second consecutive week the Panthers were without Jake Overman, so Justin Holmes and Malachi Thomas were the two primary tight ends.
Each tight end had two catches. Holmes had 14 yards and Thomas had 26 yards.
Offensive Line
Ryan Baer — 74 snaps (50 PBLK, 24 RBLK)
Keith Gouveia — 74 snaps (50 PBLK, 24 RBLK)
Lyndon Cooper — 74 snaps (50 PBLK, 24 RBLK)
Jeff Persi — 74 snaps (50 PBLK, 24 RBLK)
BJ Williams — 73 snaps (49 PBLK, 24 RBLK)
Ryan Carretta — 1 snap (1 PASS)
It was a rough outing for the offensive line. Holstein was sacked six times and pressured 18 times, according to PFF.
Right tackle Ryan Baer had the worst grade on the line with a 60.4, but Reid had the best overall pass blocking grade at 76.1. The highest graded lineman was left guard Keith Gouveia with a 73.0 and right guard BJ Williams had the best pass blocking grade on the line with a 73.0.
Defensive End
Jimmy Scott — 75 snaps (41 RDEF, 34 PRSH)
Blaine Spires — 60 snaps (30 RDEF, 29 PRSH, 1 COV)
Zach Crothers — 41 snaps (26 RDEF, 15 PRSH)
Joey Zelinsky — 6 snaps (3 RDEF, 3 PRSH, 1 COV)
Just as the receivers were the stars of the offense, the defensive linemen were the stars of the defense.
Blaine Spires had the top PFF grade on the defense with an 82.3 and tallied five tackles, one sack and 1.5 tackles for loss. Jimmy Scott and Zach Crothers also continue to look good off the edge and combined for nine tackles and 1.5 tackles for a loss.
Defensive Tackle
Francis Brewu — 61 snaps (37 RDEF, 24 PRSH)
Sean FitzSimmons — 57 snaps (34 RDEF, 23 PRSH)
Nick James — 40 snaps (28 RDEF, 12 PRSH)
Isaiah Neal — 31 snaps (15 RDEF, 16 PRSH)
The defense line also performed well with Nick James as the highest-rated tackle. James had six tackles and one for a loss. Sean FitzSimmons and Francis Brewu had the best games statistically. FitzSimmons had six tackles, a sack and a tackle for a loss, while Brewu recorded nine tackles, a sack and a tackle for a loss.
Linebacker
Rasheem Biles — 93 snaps (52 RDEF, 41 COV)
Braylan Lovelace — 93 snaps (52 RDEF, 9 PRSH, 32 COV)
Kyle Louis — 86 snaps (47 RDEF, 13 PRSH, 26 COV)
Cam Lindsey — 7 snaps (5 RDEF, 2 COV)
The Pitt linebackers didn't have the greatest performance against West Virginia, but they did contribute in the turnover column with two interceptions, which resulted in six points for the offense.
Braylan Lovelace was the top linebacker and had nine tackles, a pass breakup and an interception. Rasheem Biles and Kyle Louis were graded pretty low at 60.8 and 57.3, respectively. Biles had the most tackles with 14 and Louis had eight tackles and one interception.
Cornerback
Shawn Lee Jr. — 93 snaps (52 RDEF, 41 COV)
Shadarian Harrison — 51 snaps (27 RDEF, 24 COV)
Rashan Murray — 35 snaps (18 RDEF, 17 COV)
The cornerbacks had a rough time against the Mountaineers. True freshman Shawn Lee Jr. played every snap on defense and performed well. He had five tackles and one for a loss, along with a 71.6 coverage grade.
Shadarian Harrison and Rashan Murray did not play great. Harrison had four tackles and had the lowest PFF grade on the entire team, with a 30.0 and a 29.2 coverage grade.
Murray committed two costly pass interference penalties, along with just one tackle. He also had a 58.2 grade and a 56.9 coverage grade.
Safety
Javon McIntyre — 92 snaps (51 RDEF, 41 COV)
Cruce Brookins — 85 snaps (45 RDEF, 1 PRSH, 39 COV)
Kavir Bains-Marquez — 9 snaps (2 RDEF, 7 COV)
Josh Guerrier — 8 snaps (7 RDEF, 1 COV)
The safeties were the better of the defensive backs. Cruce Brookins had a strong performance with 14 tackles and a pass breakup, earning him an 81.3 grade and an 89.0 tackling grade — the highest on the team.
Javon McIntyre played more snaps than Brookins but had the second-worst grade on the defense with a 47.1 and a 35.9 tackling grade, and made just five tackles in the game.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Basketball Visits 2026 4-Star Twins
- Pitt Basketball Loses 4-Star Target to SEC Program
- Pitt Basketball Hosts Top 50 2026 Recruit
- Pitt Adds Former DB, NFL GM to Athletic Department
- Takeaways: Pitt Volleyball Handles Penn State
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt