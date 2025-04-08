Pitt Football Extends Offer to Another Freshman

After a great visit and conversation with @coachdaoust I am EXTREMELY BLESSED to receive an offer from PITT! #H2P 🟡🔵 #AGTG @RoeFootball_ @CTC4CHANGE @GregCTC585 @BruceJ_55 @ChadSimmons_ @SWiltfong_ @PRZCaleb pic.twitter.com/VCtrw22YIC