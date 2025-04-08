Pitt Football Extends Offer to Another Freshman
After extending an offer to offensive tackle Kweli Fielder yesterday, the Pitt Panthers have offered another freshman.
On Tuesday, James Brumfield II announced that the Pitt coaching staff extended the offer during an unofficial visit today during spring camp. The Panthers join his early college options alongside Miami, Penn State, and Syracuse.
Brumfield II joins multiple defensive backs offered in the 2028 class, including Phoenix Evans from Don Bosco Prep, the New Jersey program where Pitt is targeting 2026 O-Lineman Rhett Morris, along with safeties Grayden Reid from Louisville (Ky.) Atherton High School, Demetrius Ingram from Miami (Fla.) Miami Central, and others.
Brumfield II will be a sophomore in the fall at Rochester (NY) James Monroe, a small-enrolment high school.
Brumfield II is the latest of a string of offers throughout spring camp. That includes South Florida running back commit Jordan Thompson, a 2026 recruit out of Pompano Beach (Fla. ) Coconut Creek High School (Apr. 7), 2027 tight end James Halter out of Pittsburgh (Pa.) Central Catholic (Apr. 4), 2026 offensive tackle Kamari Blair from Clarksville (Tn.) Kirkwood High School, 2026 cornerback Chance Collins out of Arlington (Tx.) Mansfield Timberview, 2026 linebacker Isaiah Simmons out of Norfolk (Va.) Maury High School, and 2026 offensive lineman Mason Wilhelm from Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward.
The list also includes 2026 receiver Kristion Brooks from Zachary (La.) High School (the program that produced Pitt Panthers quarterback Eli Holstein), and 2026 running backs Christopher Talley out of Memphis (Tn.) Whitehaven and Jadarius Dobie from Lakeland High School in Florida.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Texas WR Visits Pitt Football for Spring Game
- Pitt Football Adds to Significant Prospect Visits
- 3-Star DL Visiting Pitt Football
- Florida WR Books Pitt Football Official Visit
- Pitt Battling for Local Pass Rusher
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt