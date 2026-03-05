Pitt Locks In Official Visit With 2027 Ohio DL

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers will host 2027 Springboro, Ohio defensive lineman Carter Napier for an official visit on May 28-30, he announced on March 4.

Napier is the first defensive lineman to schedule an official visit with Pitt for this summer.

So far, Napier will be visiting the Panthers at the same time as six other recruits, three of whom are already committed to Pitt — running back Tyler Reid, quarterback Kevin Verpaele and wide receiver Jacob Thomas.

Napier is 6-foot-3, 265 pounds and recorded 53 tackles, five for a loss, four sacks and forced one fumble last season, according to his X profile. Those numbers were good enough to name him First-Team All-Conference and Second-Team All-Southwest Ohio.

Napier has been in contact with defensive line coach Tim Daoust for at least the last couple of months. Napier thanked Daoust after his visit in September, when the Panthers handled Central Michigan 45-17. Napier announced that he received an offer from Daoust on Feb. 27.

Pitt was Napier's first Power 4 offer until Iowa sent him an offer on March 4. His other offers include Eastern Michigan, Ohio, Air Force, Toledo, Central Michigan, Kent State, Cornell, Dartmouth and Harvard.

Napier told Pittsburgh Sports Now on Feb. 27 that he plans on making visits to a few MAC and Ivy League schools, along with Wisconsin and Pitt, during the spring. So far, his only other official visit is with Eastern Michigan on June 7-9.

Pitt Summer Visits

May 28-30

June 11-13

OL Colin Urrea, Community School of Naples (Naples, Fla.) — Pitt commit

ATH Jaden Bibbs, Coppell (Coppell, Texas)

LB Davon Smith, Westfield (Houston, Texas)

DB Jeremiah Proctor, Gainesville (Gainesville, Ga.)

June 18-20

OL Jon Sassic, Central Catholic (Pittsburgh, Pa.)

OL Jalen Webb, Central Catholic (Toledo, Ohio)

Pitt Targeting DL

Pitt could use some help on the defensive front beyond 2026.

Starters Jimmy Scott, Sean FitzSimmons and Nick James are all redshirt seniors this season, and Isaiah Neal, Illinois transfer Jeremiah Warren, Tulane transfer Elyt Nairne and Jaeden Moore will all be seniors in 2027.

The Panthers added Reston Lehman, Joshua Pittman and Lincoln Hoke during the 2025 cycle, but do not currently have any defensive line commits for the 2026 cycle.

