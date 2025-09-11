4-Star WPIAL WR to Visit Pitt
PITTSBURGH — Four-star Class of 2027 WPIAL wide receiver Javien Robinson has scheduled a visit to Pitt on Oct. 4 against Boston College, he announced on Sept. 10.
Pitt is the fourth stop for Robinson in a long line of gameday visits for the McKeesport native.
Robinson is also scheduled to visit Rutgers on Sept. 13, Miami on Sept. 20, Penn State on Sept. 27, West Virginia on Nov. 8, Syracuse on Nov. 29 and Wisconsin on a date to be determined later.
Robinson is a highly sought-after recruit. According to 247Sports, he has 12 offers and has received an offer from each school he plans to visit except Miami.
Robinson stands at 6-foot-2 and 189 pounds. According to his profile on X, he runs a 4.49 40-yard dash.
He is ranked as the No. 6 player in Pennsylvania, the No. 21 wide receiver in the Class of 2027 and the No. 144 player overall, according to the 247Sports Composite. Rivals has Robinson as the No. 9 player in the state, the No. 38 wide receiver in the class and the No. 294 player in the nation.
Rivals also gives the Panthers the third-best odds to land Robinson. Penn State leads the way by a large margin at 51.4%, followed by Akron at 19.6%, then Pitt at 11.4%, Rutgers at 9.5% and Syracuse at 5.0%. The other schools Robinson plans to visit — Wisconsin, West Virginia, and Miami — all have less than a 1% chance.
Also, according to Rivals, Robinson has already made two unofficial visits to Pitt — one in November 2023 and the latest one in October 2024. Robinson has yet to make an official visit to any school.
Robinson has visited Penn State seven times, the most out of any school, with the latest being over the weekend on Sept. 6. He has also visited Akron three times, Rutgers twice and Syracuse and Eastern Michigan once.
Landing Robinson would be big for Pitt's class of 2027. The Panthers currently have three commitments by four-star wide receiver Jacob Thomas, three-star running back Tyler Reid — the brother of current star running back Desmond Reid — and three-star offensive lineman Colin Urrea.
With the current rankings, Robinson would headline the recruitment class.
