Pitt Football Hosting 2026 3-Star DB
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers continue lining up official visits for the summer, as they build their program for the future.
Isaiah McMillian, a Class of 2026 recruit, announced on Twitter that he will make an official visit to Pitt from June 12-14, the second weekend of the month.
McMillian plays for Katy High School in Katy, Texas, 30 miles west of Houston and had a solid junior season in 2024. He made 57 tackles (41 solo), plus 18 pass breakups and four interceptions, earning Unanimous First Team All-District honors.
He excels in coverage, either stopping wide receivers from getting easy catches or running full speed and making crucial tackles, preventing yards after the catch (YAC).
This puts him in a great place in a Pitt defense that relies on defensive backs playing in man coverage and dealing with receivers on their own.
Pitt defensive coordinator Randy Bates, who recruits Texas heavily, offered McMillian on Jan. 9 and visited him at home on Jan. 21.
McMillian also holds offers from American Athletic schools in North Texas, Tulane, Tulsa and UTSA, Big 12 schools in Houston and TCU, Mountain West schools in San Diego State and Utah State, Sun Belt schools in Arkansas State, Louisiana-Lafayette, Southern Miss and Texas State, plus Oregon State, Sacramento State and UTEP.
Along with Pitt, McMillian will make an official visit to Houston the following weekend, June 19-21.
Pitt has two other three-star defensive backs in the Class of 2026 making official visits this summer in Marcus Jennings from Cass Technical High School in Detroit and commit Isaac Patterson from Westerville South High School in Westerville, Ohio.
The Panthers are also in the top five schools for four-star defensive back Jalen Williams Kell High School in Marietta, Ga.
Pitt will also bring three other Texas recruits on official visits, in three-stars, quarterback commit Angelo Renda from Carroll High School in Southlake and wide receiver Blake Hamilton from Fort Bend Christian in Sugar Land, plus offensive tackle Day'jon Moore from Willis High School in Willis.
