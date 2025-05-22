Inside The Panthers

Texas Tackle Names Top 3, Including Pitt Football

Recently offered by the Pitt Panthers, an offensive tackle from a strong Texas varsity program added the ACC program among the final three contenders in his recruitment.

Kevin Sinclair

@NickHoward0070
In this story:

Since the end of spring camp last month, the Pitt Panthers needed to extend the number of offensive linemen on the board and into one of the three June official visitor lists. This was especially true at the tackle position.

Nicholas Howard is a product of that emphasis in the 2026 recruiting cycle.

At 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds out of Pearland High School in Texas, the size of his frame and his current physical makeup suggest he shouldn't have a problem reaching the 300-pounds mark by the time he heads off to college, or shortly after arriving at the school he chooses and embarks on a college-level lifting schedule.

The recruitment of Howard has moved swiftly for the Pitt coaching staff.

After he announced an offer from the Panthers on April 28, a time when offensive coordinator Kade Bell, tight ends coach Jacob Bronowski, and offensive line coach Jeremy Darveau were in the state of Texas, Howard went public with plans to take an official visit in Pittsburgh on June 5-7.

When the Pitt staff offered Howard, he'd yet to see double-digit scholarship opportunities. Roughly one week shy of a full month since the Panthers put an offer on the table, his list has doubled.

He's boiled that list down to three finalists, announced by Howard on X today. Houston, Pittsburgh, and Texas State are officially the last programs standing.

Pitt Panthers tackle recruit Nicholas Howard
Nicholas Howard on X: @NickHoward0070

Among his additional scholarship offers - the schools that didn't make the cut - are Arizona, Colorado State, Kansas State, Lamar, Louisiana-Monroe, Montana State, North Texas, Rice, Southern Miss, Texas Southern, Tulane, Tulsa, UNLV, and UTEP.

*** Additional recruits set for the same official visit date Howard has signed onto: QB Angelo Renda, RB Damon Ferguson, RB Christian Lawrence, WR Blake Hamilton, WR David Aboya, WR Gary Hadley Jr., WR Dylan Wester, WR Demetrice McCray, WR Larry Miles, WR Jaydon Dunbar, OT Mike Vanderoord, OL Wilson Zierer, DT Lincoln Hoke, DL Logan Nagle, Edge DeAnthony Lafayette, LB Reston Lehman, LB Marcus Jennings, LB Colsen Gatten, S Isaiah Patterson

Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments

  • QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
  • WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
  • WR Demetrice McCray (Orlando [Fla.] The First Academy)
  • Marcus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
  • S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)

Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments

  • WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
  • RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt

Published
Kevin Sinclair
KEVIN SINCLAIR

Kevin Sinclair writes coverage of the Pitt Panthers along with the Baltimore Ravens, the New England Patriots, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Tennessee Titans for On SI. Previously, he was a recruiting reporter and managing editor at Irish Illustrated, the privately-owned Notre Dame site within the 247Sports Network, for over seven-and-a-half years. Kevin studied multimedia journalism and has been a sports writer for nearly a decade.

Home/Recruiting