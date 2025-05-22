Texas Tackle Names Top 3, Including Pitt Football
Since the end of spring camp last month, the Pitt Panthers needed to extend the number of offensive linemen on the board and into one of the three June official visitor lists. This was especially true at the tackle position.
Nicholas Howard is a product of that emphasis in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
At 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds out of Pearland High School in Texas, the size of his frame and his current physical makeup suggest he shouldn't have a problem reaching the 300-pounds mark by the time he heads off to college, or shortly after arriving at the school he chooses and embarks on a college-level lifting schedule.
The recruitment of Howard has moved swiftly for the Pitt coaching staff.
After he announced an offer from the Panthers on April 28, a time when offensive coordinator Kade Bell, tight ends coach Jacob Bronowski, and offensive line coach Jeremy Darveau were in the state of Texas, Howard went public with plans to take an official visit in Pittsburgh on June 5-7.
When the Pitt staff offered Howard, he'd yet to see double-digit scholarship opportunities. Roughly one week shy of a full month since the Panthers put an offer on the table, his list has doubled.
He's boiled that list down to three finalists, announced by Howard on X today. Houston, Pittsburgh, and Texas State are officially the last programs standing.
Among his additional scholarship offers - the schools that didn't make the cut - are Arizona, Colorado State, Kansas State, Lamar, Louisiana-Monroe, Montana State, North Texas, Rice, Southern Miss, Texas Southern, Tulane, Tulsa, UNLV, and UTEP.
*** Additional recruits set for the same official visit date Howard has signed onto: QB Angelo Renda, RB Damon Ferguson, RB Christian Lawrence, WR Blake Hamilton, WR David Aboya, WR Gary Hadley Jr., WR Dylan Wester, WR Demetrice McCray, WR Larry Miles, WR Jaydon Dunbar, OT Mike Vanderoord, OL Wilson Zierer, DT Lincoln Hoke, DL Logan Nagle, Edge DeAnthony Lafayette, LB Reston Lehman, LB Marcus Jennings, LB Colsen Gatten, S Isaiah Patterson
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
- QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
- WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
- WR Demetrice McCray (Orlando [Fla.] The First Academy)
- S Marcus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
- S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
- WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
- RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
