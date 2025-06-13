Pitt Football WPIAL Target Commits to Georgia
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers missed out on one the top recruits from western Pennsylvania, who will join an SEC school.
Harran Zureikat, a Class of 2026 recruit, announced on Twitter that he is committed to Georgia.
Zureikat plays for nearby Fox Chapel Area High School in Fox Chapel, Pa., about 12 miles northeast from Acrisure Stadium. He spent his first two years of high school at Shady Side Academy, also in Fox Chapel.
He earned a spot on the 2024 Preseason MaxPreps Junior All-American plays punter as well.
Kohl's Kicking Camp ranks Zureikat as the top kicker in the Class of 2026 and the No. 4 punter, with a five-star rating for both positions.
Pitt special teams coordinator Jacob Bronowski offered Zureikat on May 3 and he had scheduled an official visit to Pitt for the weekend of June 19-21. They also brought him in for a specialist camp in June 2024 and hosted him at the Clemson game last season.
Zuriekat also held offers from Syracuse and Penn State, who he took official visits to on May 30 and June 6, respectively, plus Akron, Boston College and Maryland.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart offered Zuriekat on June 10 and he committed just two days later, as one of the top programs in the country lands one of the best specialists in the Class of 2026.
Pitt also missed out on another top WPIAL kicker in Class of 2025 five-star Peter Notaro out of North Allegheny High School, who committed and signed with Alabama.
The Panthers still have three WPIAL commits in the Class of 2026. This includes four-star edge rusher Reston Lehman from Peters Township High School, three-star defensive tackle Lincoln Hoke, the son of former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Chris Hoke, from North Allegheny High School in Wexford, Pa. and offensive lineman John Curran from Pine-Richland High School in Gibsonia, Pa.
WPIAL Class of 2026 with Pitt Offers
Davieon Taylor-Aliquippa, LB (Kent State Commit)
Colsen Gatten-Central Catholic, LB/ATH (Duke Commit)
Ashton Blatt-Central Catholic, DE
Brendan Alexander-Central Valley, OL/DL
Matt Sieg-Fort Cherry, QB/S (Penn State Commit)
Harran Zureikta-Fox Chapel, K (Georgia Commit)
David Davis-Imani Christian, DB/RB (Penn State Commit)
Lincoln Hoke-North Allegheny, DT (Pitt Commit)
Reston Lehman-Peters Township, EDGE/OLB (Pitt Commit)
Lucas Shanafelt-Peters Township, WR/DE (Stanford Commit)
John Curran: Pine-Richland: OL (Pitt Commit)
Lawrence Timmons: Pine-Richland, DB (Indiana Commit)
Da'Ron Barksdale-Steel Valley, ATH
Kyshawn Robinson-Westinghouse (City League) (Top Six)
WPIAL Class of 2027 with Pitt Offers
Sa'Nir Brooks-Aliquippa, RB/SS/ATH (Now Saint Frances Academy)
Larry Moon III-Aliquippa, DB (Now IMG Academy)
Zachary Gleason Jr.-Central Catholic, DB/ATH
James Halter-Central Catholic, OL
Jimmy Kalis-Central Catholic, OT
Jance Henry-Central Valley, RB
Gabriel Jenkins-Imani Christian Academy, ATH (Top Eight)
Kemon Spell-McKeesport, RB (Penn State Commit)
Javien Robinson-McKeesport, WR/SS
Carter Bonner-Penn Hills, CB
Khalil Taylor-Seton La-Salle, ATH (Penn State Commit)
Armand Hill-West Mifflin, ATH (West Virginia Commit)
WPIAL Class of 2028 with Pitt Offers
Brandon Murphy-Clairton, ATH/DB
James "BooBoo" Armsrong-Hopewell, QB
DaeJour Pickney-Westinghouse, DE
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt AD Meets Steelers’ Mike Tomlin, GM and Owner
- Pitt Football Misses Out on WPIAL Linebacker to ACC
- Pitt Football Lands Son of Former Steelers DT
- Pitt HC, Players React to WVU Player Stomping Logo
- Pitt Volleyball Releases 2025 Schedule
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt