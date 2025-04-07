Pitt Basketball Lands Iowa State Transfer Guard
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers landed another basketball transfer from Iowa State, as they build the program for next season.
Jonathan Givony of Draft Express reported that Iowa State transfer guard Nojus Indrusaitis committed to Pitt.
Indrusaitis also confirmed this report, posting his decision on Instagram.
Indrusaitis hails from Chicago and played for St. Rita High School in the Chicago Catholic League, before heading to Brewster Academy, a boarding school in Wolfeboro, N.H.
He is of Lithuanian decent and played for the Lithuanian U18 FIBA team at the FIBA U18 Eurobasket, which the city of Tampere in Finland hosted.
Indrusaitis starred for Lithuania, averaging 20.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 28.2 minutes per game, while shooting 44.6% from the field, 35.4% from 3-point range and 69.6% from the foul line.
He was a consensus four-star recruit in the Class of 2024, with 247Sports ranking him No. 96 in the nation, No. 19 shooting guard and No. 2 recruit in Illinois, Rivals ranking him No. 86 in the country and No. 23 point guard, On3 ranking him No. 77 in the United States, No. 16 shooting guard and top recruit in New Hampshire and ESPN ranking him No. 70 in the nation, No. 14 shooting guard and No. 5 in Illinois.
Indrusaitis committed to Iowa State over offers from Big Ten schools in Illinois, Iowa, Maryland and Nebraska, Big East schools in DePaul, Marquette and Xavier, plus Missouri.
He played in the first eight games for the Cyclones, but just seven more the rest of the season, as he fell down the rotation.
Indrusaitis played in 15 games as a freshman, averaging 5.7 minutes and 2.1 points per game, while shooting 33.3% from the field, 14.3% from 3-point range and 52.9% from the foul line.
He recently took a visit to Pitt this past weekend, with fellow Iowa State teammate Dishon Jackson, who committed on April 4.
Pitt desperately needs players on its team for next season, as they have lost five players to the transfer portal so far.
This includes guards in All-ACC Third Team honoree Jaland Lowe, who transferred to Kentucky, and Amsal Delalić, plus forwards in Marlon Barnes Jr. and twin duo of Jorge and Guillermo Diaz Graham.
Pitt also had three players graduate who started throughout last season, including guards Ish Leggett and Damian Dunn, as well as forward Zack Austin, who earned All-ACC Defensive Team honors.
The Panthers only have four returning players in forwards Cameron Corhen, Papa Amadou Kante and Amdy Ndiaye and jut one guard in Brandin "Beebah" Cummings. They also have an incoming guard in Omari Witherspoon from St. John's College in Washington, D.C.
Pitt Basketball Roster Heading into the 2025-26 Season
Graduate Student (One Year of Eligibility)
Center Dishon Jackson
Senior (One Year Left of Eligibilty)
Forward Cameron Corhen
Junior (Two years Left of Eligibility)
Forward Benjamin Mayhew (Walk-On)
Forward Jajuan Nelson (Walk-On)
Redshirt Sophomore (Three Years Left of Eligibilty)
Forward Papa Amadou Kante
Sophomore (Three Years Left of Eligibility)
Guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings
Guard Nojus Indrusaitis
Forward Amdy Ndiaye
Center Liam Mignogna (Walk-On)
Freshman
Guard Omari Witherspoon
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Football Hosting Another QB for Official Visit
- Florida WR Books Pitt Football Official Visit
- Pitt Battling for Local Pass Rusher
- Pitt Pro Day Coverage to be Aired on ACC Network
- Pitt Redshirt Freshman Learning from Kyle Louis
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt