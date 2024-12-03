James Harrison Tried to Coach for Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have no shortage of notable alumni, and one of the more recent ones is outside linebacker James Harrison. Amidst the chaos of the last couple years has come talks of coaching changes here and there throughout the seasons.
Often former players, such as Antonio Brown, have offered their name to help out the Steelers in any way. That being said, few have been as serious as James Harrison seems to have been.
During Ben Roethlisberger's 'Footbahlin' podcast live stream that was live during the game, fans asked Harrison if he was interested in coaching the Steelers at any point in his NFL retirement.
"Let's just say I put a feeler out there, but I got no response." Harrison said.
Harrison had fifteen years of NFL experience, spending 14 of them with the Steelers. That being said, his coaching experience is zero and would not likely be the Steelers first choice for any coaching position. While he is revered by Steelers fans and was an elite option at the outside linebacker position, the lack of experience makes it unlikely that the Steelers would be interested in having him on their coaching staff.
At this point in the season, the Steelers seem set in their coaching staff, with no real issues at a particular position group that could be addressed by the firing of coaches or the addition of different ones.
There are, however, examples of former NFL players becoming good NFL coaches. One such example is Mike Vrabel, who parlayed a long NFL career at linebacker into a 54-45 career record as an NFL head coach with the Tennessee Titans. The difference there, however, lies in the fact that Vrabel went into coaching straight out of the NFL, becoming the linebackers coach for Ohio State the year after retiring from the NFL.
