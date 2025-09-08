Pitt Football 2027 4-Star Commit Visits Big Ten School
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers' Class of 2027 commitment, Jacob Thomas, visited the Nebraska Cornhuskers for their 68-0 shutout win over Akron, Bryan Munson of Husker Online reported on Sept. 7.
Thomas committed to Pitt on March 1 and was the first recruit to join the Panthers' 2027 recruiting class.
The Cornhuskers put on a show for Thomas with 494 yards and four touchdowns through the air and 234 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Fourteen different players had at least one reception and Nebraska had 32 total completions.
“The atmosphere in Lincoln is absolutely amazing,” Thomas told Husker Online. “From the environment to the fans to the coaching staff; overall, it was a great experience."
Thomas also told Husker Online that he'd like to visit Lincoln again and that the only other visit he has set at the moment is to Pitt. Thomas did not say when the visit to Pitt would be.
Thomas stands at 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds. He is touted as a four-star wide receiver and the top recruit in Pitt's 2027 recruiting class by both Rivals and the 247Sports Composite. He resides in Hollywood, Fla., and plays his high school ball at Charles W. Flanagan High School.
Both recruiting sites have Thomas as one of the top recruits in the country. Rivals has him listed as the No. 36 player out of Florida, the No. 44 wide receiver in the class and the No. 331 player nationally. The 247Sports composite has the same rankings, besides listing Thomas as the No. 43 receiver in the class.
Thomas has received offers from Missouri, Louisville, West Virginia, Florida State and, most recently, Georgia Tech, according to 247Sports. Only Rivals has reported Nebraska offering Thomas.
According to MaxPreps, Thomas had an impressive sophomore season with 27 catches for 604 yards, 22.4 yards per reception and four touchdowns in 11 games. He has just one game listed for his junior season and recorded one catch for a 28-yard touchdown in that lone game.
The other two commits in Pitt's 2027 recruiting class are three-star running back Tyler Reid, the younger brother of Pitt's current star running back Desmond Reid, and unrated offensive lineman Colin Urrea.
247Sports has Pitt's 2027 class as the 18th-best class in the nation, while Rivals has it as the 8th-best class.
