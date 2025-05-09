Pitt Football Commit Picks Up Major SEC Offer
It was a surprise when receiver Jacob Thomas out of Florida announced a commitment to the Pitt Panthers on March 1.
At the time, Akron and Bowling Green represented the only additional schools that had put an offer on the table. However, within mere hours of the Charles W. Flanagan High School (Hollywood, Fla.) rising junior announcing his pledge to Pitt, both Auburn and Purdue extended offers to Thomas.
Even so, he made clear that there was something unique about Pittsburgh and the coaching staff leading the ACC program that filled Thomas with confidence in his early commitment.
“What led me to commit there is I keep in contact almost every day with them," Thomas said on March 1. "We talk about how I can fit in that system, but not only just football, becoming a young man and growing up in life, that they really love me for me and that stands out to me. So, I feel like that’s a place I could call home.”
When pressed on whether some in his circle felt his commitment to Pittsburgh - a school he still hasn't visited - was too early, Thomas maintained his confidence isn't built on flimsy standards.
“Everyone's surprised and (ask) me why I committed so early," Thomas said on March 1. "‘Why didn't you wait, you could get more offers.’
“I said, ‘No, this is my home right here. I feel like this is where I fit in at.'”
Since that conversation and the offers from Auburn and Purdue that surfaced on March 1, Thomas has added Boston College, Central Florida, Florida International, Kentucky, Louisville, Marshall, Maryland, Miami, Toledo, Tulane, and West Virginia to his expanding options.
On Friday, May 9, perhaps the most significant offer to date surfaced as Thomas took to social media to announce the big-time SEC squad. The Georgia Bulldogs have officially joined the effort to pry the receiver with truly elite speed from the Pitt Panthers.
None of this should be surprising. At a recent track meet, Thomas proved his electric athleticism when he clocked a staggering 10.38 in the 100 meters.
Many have been wondering in recent weeks, 'Will Pitt be able to hang on to its Jacob Thomas commitment?"
Still, no one knows, but the odds of the Sunshine State speedster remaining pledges to Kade Bell and the Panthers may have been chopped down significantly now that Georgia put its name in the hat.
