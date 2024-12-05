Pitt WR Headed to Transfer Portal
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continue to see players enter the transfer portal, with one of their wideouts choosing to depart from the program.
Panthers redshirt junior wide receiver Daejon Reynolds is planning to enter the transfer portal, according to a statement he put out on Twitter.
Reynolds came out of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga. as a four-star from both Rivals and ESPN in the Class of 2021. Rivals rated him as the No. 27 recruit in Georgia and No. 58 recruit at wide receiver, while ESPN had him at No. 22 in the state and No. 36 at his position. 247Sports rated him as a three-star.
He committed to Florida and would play in just one game as a true freshman in 2021, preserving a redshirt.
Reynolds played in eight games in 2022, making 11 catches for 244 yards and two touchdowns. The bulk of that production came in a 31-24 loss to Vanderbilt in Week 12, when he made eight catches for 165 yards and those two touchdown catches, all career-highs.
He transferred to Pitt in January 2023, joining fellow a teammate from Florida in defensive back Donovan McMillon.
Reynolds played in 12 games and started seven contests in 2023, making 28 catches for 316 yards, ranking third in receptions and fourth in receiving yards. He had a season-high six catches for 31 yards in the road loss to Notre Dame in Week 9 and three catches for a season-high 64 yards in a road loss to Wake Forest in Week 8.
He saw a diminished role this past season, making just 15 catches for 189 yards and one touchdown.
His biggest play of his Pitt career came in the comeback 38-34 win vs. West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl at home in Week 3. Redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein found him for a 40-yard pass in triple coverage and even with the defenders committing pass interference, he made the catch to cut the deficit to just three points.
Reynolds would have a season-high five catches for 32 yards in the 24-20 loss to then ranked No. 20 Clemson in Week 12.
New Pitt offensive coordinator Kade Bell played two of his players from Western Carolina more than Reynolds at wide receiver in 2024, featuring redshirt junior Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr. and Censere "C.J." Lee.
Reynolds played 285 snaps, fifth most amongst wide receivers, with senior Konata Mumpfield, sophomore Kenny Johnson and both Williams and Lee getting more snaps.
Reynolds is also one of six players that have left the Panthers for the transfer portal since the end of the season.
This includes redshirt juniors in offensive lineman Terrence Moore, defensive lineman Nakhi Johnson and defensive back Noah Biglow, and running backs in senior Rodney Hammond Jr. and redshirt freshman Montravius Lloyd.
