Pitt Rises in Latest ESPN Bracketology
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have had a great start to their season, which has seen the improve in the latest ESPN Bracketology.
Pitt dominated rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl on Nov. 15, winning 86-62 in front of the biggest crowd at the Petersen Events Center this season. They also blewout VMI on Nov. 18, 93-48, their largest win of the season.
Joe Lunardi put Pitt ahead one spot, still one of the teams in the "Last Four In," and also putting them up a higher seed.
He placed Pitt as the No. 10 seed in the West Region, facing off against No. 7 Ohio State in the First Round at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, a close drive for Pitt fans to make.
The Panthers and Buckeyes will face off this season in Columbus, Ohio on Nov. 29, with a 2:30 p.m. tip-off. The Panthers will then host the Buckeyes next season as a part of the deal.
Ohio State is 3-1 on the season, with their sole loss coming on the road against No. 23 Texas A&M, 78-64 on Nov. 15. They also have wins against then ranked No. 15 Texas, 80-72 in Las Vegas in the season opener on Nov. 4, plus 81-47 over Youngstown State on Nov. 11 and then 80-30 against Evansville on Nov. 19, both at home.
The winner between the two schools would face off against either No. 2 Tennessee or No. 15 Purdue-Fort Wayne, the automatic qualifier from the Horizon League.
Sophomore guard Jaland Lowe made history for the Panthers in the win over the Keydets, as he finished with a triple-double, scoring 11 points, shooting 4-for-8 from the field, making a 3-pointer and adding two free throws, while also grabbing 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
This is the first triple-double of Lowe's career and the first since his former teammate, Bub Carrington, had one in his first collegiate game in last season's opener vs. NC A&T.
It is also just one of six triple-doubles in Pitt history, along with Ricardo Greer vs. Villanova in the 1998 Big East Tournament, Darrelle Porter at Providence in January 1991 and Keith Starr twice in a season, vs. Marquette in December 1974 and Rutgers in January 1975.
Pitt struggled initially in ACC play last season, with a 1-5 start, but managed to win 11 of their last 14 games, finished No. 4 overall in the conference and made the ACC Tournament Semifinals. Still, they missed out on the NCAA Tournament and rejected a bid for the NIT, ending their season at 22-11.
They came close to making the NCAA Tournament, but the Selection Committee chose to go with six teams from the Mountain West, who all lost by the Sweet 16.
Pitt, along with Lowe, has a stellar backcourt in Houston graduate transfer Damian Dunn, All-ACC Preseason Team honoree senior Ish Leggett and freshman Brandin Cummings.
They also have a strong front court in Florida State transfer/junior Cam Corhen, twins in Jorge and Guillermo Diaz Graham and redshirt senior Zack Austin, who have defended the basket with ferocity.
Pitt will travel for the first time this weekend, as they to White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. to play in the Greenbrier Tip-Off. They'll face LSU on Nov. 22 at 2:30 p.m. and either No. 19 Wisconsin or UCF (received votes) on Nov. 24.
