Pitt Football Offers FCS Transfer DB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continue searching through all levels of college football for new talent and offered a player in the FCS.
Kavir Bains, a defensive back for UC Davis, announced that he received an offer from Pitt on Dec. 27, jsut 11 days after he entered the transfer portal. He has one more season of eligibility.
Bains hails from San Jose, Calif. and played for Valley Christian High School. He made 125 tackles (71 solos, 54 assists) with nine interceptions and eight pass breakups across his final two seasons and led his team to a 22-5 overall record.
He earned a number of accolades for his play in high school, including two-time all-state, All-NorCal first team, All-Central Coast Section first team and West Catholic Athletic League DB of the Year, plus CIF-CCS Defensive Player of the Year honors as a senior.
247Sports ranked him as a three-star, the No. 172 safety and No. 271 recruit in California in the Class of 2020, while Rivals rated him as a two-star.
He joined UC Davis and played in four games as a true freshman in the Spring 2021 season, pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He then played in three games in the fall, with just one tackle.
Bains saw more playing time in 2022, playing all 11 games and making six starts at cornerback. He made 28 tackles (20 solo), five tackles for loss, two sacks and two passes defended.
He played in all 11 games again in 2023, with four starts, three at free safety and one at strong safety, plus starting the final three contests. He made 43 tackles (24 solo), two pass breakups on the season.
Bains had his best season with UC Davis in 2024, leading his team to an 11-3 record and 7-1 in the Big Sky, second in the conference, plus the No. 5 seed in FCS Tournament, making it to the Quarterfinals.
He started all 14 games this past season, with four starts at safety and nine starts at cornerback. He made 83 tackles (57 solo), 8.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, 14 pass breakups, one blocked field goal, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery,
Bains earned Big Sky All-Conference First Team honors at defensive back, with his 14 pass breakups the most in the conference.
Pitt has already secured three commitments in the transfer portal, including rising redshirt senior offensive lineman Kendall Stanley from Charlotte. They also landed two other transfers in rising sixth year wide receiver Deuce Spann from Florida State and rising junior placekicker James London from Murray State.
