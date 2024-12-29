Pitt DB Declares for NFL Draft
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will lose of their veteran members of the secondary with the conclusion of this season, as he looks to continue with their football career.
Panthers senior defensive back Phillip O'Brien Jr. announced on Twitter that he is declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft, marking the end of his college career. He had no more eligibility left.
O'Brien played for Deerfield Beach High School and hails from Pompano Beach, Fla. He made 43 tackles, four interceptions (one for a TD) and six pass breakups in just five game as a senior in 2020, earning First team All-Broward County 8A-6A honors.
He committed to Auburn back on Feb. 1, 2020, but didn't sign with them in the Early Signing Period and would flip his commitment to Pitt on Christmas Day.
O'Brien played in 12 games for the Panthers as a true freshman in 2021, mostly on special teams and also as a reserve safety. He made 17 tackles (four solo) and one pass defended, as he helped the program win their first ACC Championship.
He then played in all 13 games as a sophomore in 2022, mostly on special teams and as a reserve safety, finishing with 12 tackles (10 solo) and one tackle for loss. He made four tackles in the Sun Bowl victory over UCLA, his tackle for loss in the regular season finale vs. Miami and blocked a punt vs. then ranked No. 24 Tennessee in Week 2.
O'Brien played in 11 games as a junior in 2023, starting four games at free safety, with those starts coming against Wofford in the season opener, Cincinnati in Week 2, No. 14 Louisville in Week 7 and Notre Dame in Week 9.
He finished with a career-high 41 tackles (24 solo) and made three interceptions, coming against Wake Forest on the road in Week 8, Notre Dame and Boston College at home in Week 12.
O'Brien played in all 13 games as senior this year, starting three contests at safety against Kent State in the season opener, Youngstown State in Week 4 and then ranked No. 20 Clemson in Week 12, all at home.
He compiled 33 tackles (20 solo) on the season. He made an interception in the 41-13 rout of Syracuse at home in Week 9, one of five picks in the game, three of which went for touchdowns. He also recovered a fumble in the GameAbove Sports Bowl vs. Toledo, a 48-46 loss in six overtimes.
O'Brien is one of four Pitt players to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft, joining seniors in wide receiver Konata Mumpfield and defensive back Donovan McMillon, plus redshirt senior offensive lineman Branson Taylor.
