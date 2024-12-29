Pitt Football Hosting Division II Transfer
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continue searching for new football talent for next season and won't stick to the confines of Division I.
Dillon Graff of Badger Notes reported that Lawrence Hattar, an offensive lineman for Division II program Ferris State, will visit Pitt, along with Kansas State and ACC foe in North Carolina.
Hattar hails from Livonia, Mich. and played for Livonia Churchill High School, about 25 miles northwest of downtown Detroit.
He led his team to a 7-4 record as a senior in 2020, as well as a district championship and regional title game appearance. His play ganrered 2020 Detroit Free Press All-North recognition and a spot on the Metro Detroit All-Region squad.
Hattar spent his last four seasons with Ferris State, 2021-24, redshirting his first season and playing the last three.
He is a versatile offensive lineman, capapble of playing guard and tackle, as he stands 6-foot-5 and 335 pounds.
His play helped Ferris State have an incredible season on offense, as they averaged 45.0 points, 491.5 total yards, 227.7 passing yards and 263.8 rushing yards per game. His play earned him AFCA Division II Coaches All-America First Team honors.
Hattar also helped Ferris State to a 14-1 record, including 14 straight wins as they won the Division II National Championship, defeating Valdosta State 49-14 in the final.
Pitt has already got one offensive lineman in the transfer portal, securing the services of rising redshirt senior Kendall Stanley from Charlotte. They also landed two other transfers in rising sixth year wide receiver Deuce Spann from Florida State and rising junior placekicker James London from Murray State.
The Panthers will still have a number of scholarship offensive lineman headed into 2025. This includes rising redshirt seniors in Terrence Enos Jr. and Lyndon Cooper, rising redshirt juniors in Ryan Baer, Isaiah Montgomery and Jackson Brown, rising junior BJ Williams, rising redshirt sophomores in Ryan Caretta and Tai Ray and rising redshirt freshmen in Caleb Holmes, Jiavanni Cooley, Adham Abouraya, Mason Lindsay and Moritz Schmoranzer.
They also have four incoming offensive lineman in the Class of 2025, who signed their National Letter of Intent on Dec. 4.
This includes Shep Turk from nearby Thomas Jefferson High School in Jefferson Hills, Pa., Torian Chester from Westover High School in Albany, Ga., Jordan Fields out of North Shore High School in Houston and Akram Elnagmi, who hails from the NFL Academy in London, U.K.
