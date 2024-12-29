Pitt Football Hosting Princeton OL Transfer
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continue searching for new offensive linemen for the 2025 season in the transfer portal and will host an FCS recruit.
William Reed, who played for Princeton, spoke to Brandon Huffman of 247Sports and said that he will visit Pitt from Jan. 4-6. He also set visits to Virginia from Jan. 2-4, Georgia Tech from Jan. 6-8 and Memphis from Jan. 8-10.
Reed hails from Redmond, Wash. and played for Eastside Catholic School in Seattle. He was a consensus three-star offensive tackle in the Class of 2021, with 247Sports rating him at No. 51 for his positon and No. 13 in his state and Rivals rating him No. 39 at offensive tackle and No. 10 in Washington.
He originally committed to Cal, but decided to choose Princeton on signing day. He also had Power Five offers from Colorado, Duke, Michigan, Michigan State, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia and Virginia Tech and other FBS offers.
Reed didn't play in 2021, sitting out due to a season-ending injury. He would see action in five games the following season, 2022, helping the Tigers set the No. 1 passing offense and No. 2 scoring offense in the Ivy League.
He started in nine games in the 2023 season for Princeton and started in all 10 games for them this season.
Reed will graduate from Princeton in May and will look to join another team following the end of his classes. The Ivy League doesn't allow athletic scholarships nor graduate students playing in its competitions, forcing Reed and others to find elsewhere to play.
Over his career, Reed started 19 contests of the 24 games he played at Princeton, totalling 1,028 snaps.
He has at least one year of eligibility, but would have a chance at a sixth year with the injury he suffered in 2021.
Reed has received a few other offers, including ACC schools in Cal and Stanford, plus Arizona and Arizona State. He has taken one visit so far, to Arizona, and will also head to Arizona State later in January.
Pitt has already got one offensive lineman in the transfer portal, securing the services of rising redshirt senior Kendall Stanley from Charlotte. They also landed two other transfers in rising sixth year wide receiver Deuce Spann from Florida State and rising junior placekicker James London from Murray State.
The Panthers will still have a number of scholarship offensive lineman headed into 2025. This includes rising redshirt seniors in Terrence Enos Jr. and Lyndon Cooper, rising redshirt juniors in Ryan Baer, Isaiah Montgomery and Jackson Brown, rising junior BJ Williams, rising redshirt sophomores in Ryan Caretta and Tai Ray and rising redshirt freshmen in Caleb Holmes, Jiavanni Cooley, Adham Abouraya, Mason Lindsay and Moritz Schmoranzer.
They also have four incoming offensive lineman in the Class of 2025, who signed their National Letter of Intent on Dec. 4.
This includes Shep Turk from nearby Thomas Jefferson High School in Jefferson Hills, Pa., Torian Chester from Westover High School in Albany, Ga., Jordan Fields out of North Shore High School in Houston and Akram Elnagmi, who hails from the NFL Academy in London, U.K.
