Pitt OC Named Coaching Candidate for Multiple Jobs
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers offensive coordinator Kade Bell has turned the program from one of the worst offense's in 2023 to one of the best in 2024, putting him in conversation for other coaching positions.
East Carolina fired their head coach Mike Houston and Chris Vannini of The Athletic wrote about who they might target, which included Bell. Oklahoma fired offesnive coordinator Seth Littrell and Josh Mccuisiton of Sooner Scoop (On3) put Bell on the "Hot Board" to replace him.
Pitt was the worst team in the ACC last season in a number of categories, including 20.2 points per game (20.2), 317.9 yards per game and 101.9 rushing yards per game. They also had the least time of possession, 27.37 minutes per game, least first downs at 16.3 per game, worst third down convesrion at 31.3% second most penalties per game at 64.4 yards and third worst with 119.8 offensive efficiency.
Bell came in and implemented his up-tempo, spread attack, which allows numerous opportunities for a variety of players. He also brought in players like star junior running back Desmond Reid and wide receivers in redshirt junior Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr. and Censere "C.J." Lee, who all played for him at Western Carolina.
Pitt now ranks third in the ACC in offense at 40.9 points per game and fifth at 443.6 yards per game, which has helped them start 7-0 for the first time since 1982.
Bell also put the trust into Alabama transfer and redshirt freshman Eli Holstein at quarterback, which has led to Pitt having such a great offense.
He has completed 138-of-215 passes, 64.2%, for 1808 yards and 17 touchdowns to five interceptions coming into this game. He also had 62 carries for 286 yards, 4.6 yards per carry, and three touchdowns through seven games this season.
Holstein has earned ACC Rookie of the Week five times, Davey O'Brien Award Weekly honors twice and Walter Camp Award Weekly honors once.
He also led comebacks vs. Cincinnati in Week 2 on the road and rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl at home in Week 3.
Reid currently has 89 carries for 541 yards, 6.1 yards per carry, and three rushing touchdowns, plus 25 catches for 341 yards, 13.6 yards per reception, and four receiving touchdowns. His 160.17 all-purpose yards per game ranks third at the FBS level and leads the ACC.
He earned ACC Running Back of the Week Honors in the win over Cincinnati, as he finished with six catches for receiving 106 yards and a touchdown and had 19 carries for 148 yards, recording the first game a Pitt player had 100+ yards receiving and rushing.
Reid also earned ACC Wide Receiver of the Week honors in the 34-24 road win over North Carolina in Week 6 on Oct. 5, making 11 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown.
Williams leads the Panthers with five receiving touchdowns and also has 20 catches for 248 yards, while Lee has 18 catches for 251 yards and three receiving touchdowns.
If the Pitt offense continues to excel the rest of the season, expect Bell appearing on more coaching carousel lists.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt, Alliance 412 Change Football NIL Structure
- Pitt Legend Meets Steelers Star QB
- Pitt QB Named Candidate for National Award
- Pitt LB Earns Bednarik Award Recognition
- SMU Could Lose Starting QB for Pitt Game
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt