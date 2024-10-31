Pitt vs. Syracuse TV Ratings Released
PITTSBURGH -- The No. 20 Pitt Panthers dominated their rival in the Syracuse Orange on Oct. 24 at Acrisure Stadium, using a great defensive performance en route to a 41-13 blowout.
The game, which aired on ESPN on Thursday night primetime, saw 941,000 viewers tune in to watch the Panthers stay undefeated in 2024, according to SportsMediaWatch.
Pitt forced Syracuse senior quarterback Kyle McCord to throw five interceptions, including three pick-sixes, all in the first half.
Linebackers in redshirt sophomore Kyle Louis and sophomores Rasheem Biles and Braylan Lovelace returned their interceptions for touchdowns. Sixth year Brandon George caught his while lying on the ground and sophomore Jordan Bass tipped the fifth and final interception from McCord right into the hands of senior defensive back Phillip O'Brien Jr.
The game ranked No. 15 overall for Week 9 in college football and the second best game outside of Saturday, just behind USC defeating Rutgers, 42-20 on Oct. 25 in Pasadena, Calif. at the 11:00 p.m. (EDT) slot on FOX.
It also came in as the second highest ACC game of the weekend, with No. 6 Miami beating rival Florida State, 36-14 at home, bringing in 1.53 million viewers on ESPN in the 7:30 p.m. slot.
This was the second game on ESPN this season for the Panthers, who defeated the Cal Golden Bears 17-15 on Oct. 12 bringing in 741,000 viewers in the 3:30 p.m. time slot.
It is the second highest viewership for a Pitt game this season, with their 38-34 comeback win vs. rival West Virginia at Acrisure Stadium in Week 3 on ESPN2 at 3:30 p.m. bringing in 1.15 millionviewers serving as the most so far.
Pitt defeating North Carolina in their ACC opener on the road in Week 6 on Oct. 5 brought in 645,000 viewers in the noon slot on ESPN2, their fourth highest.
They also made their largest comeback in 50 years vs. Cincinnati on the road in Week 2 at noon on ESPN2, bringing in 304,000 viewers. Pitt vs. Kent State in the season opener in Week 1 at noon on ESPNU saw 83,000 viewers tune in.
The Panthers are now 7-0 for the first time since 1982, when Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino was a senior.
No. 18 Pitt will face off against No. 20 SMU in Dallas on Nov. 2 in Week 10, which takes place on the ACC Network with an 8:00 p.m. kickoff, their first game on the channel.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Women's Basketball Dominates UPJ in Exhibition
- Pitt Gets Starting QB Back vs. SMU
- Pitt Gets Update on SMU Starting QB
- Pitt, Alliance 412 Change Football NIL Structure
- Pitt Legend Meets Steelers Star QB
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt