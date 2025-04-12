Pitt Basketball Meets With South Carolina Transfer
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers continue scouring the transfer portal for top talent and have seriously targeted a guard from the SEC.
Jamie Shaw of On3 reported that South Carolina transfer guard Zachary Davis met with Pitt via zoom back on April 9 and that he is in the process of scheduling a visit. George Michalowski of Pittsburgh Sports Now reported that a visit was not locked in as of April 10, but that there is interest from both sides.
Davis hails from Denmark, S.C. and played for Denmark-Olar High School, who he led to an 18-7 record after averaging 24.2 points, 9.3 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 3.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game, as a senior in the 2021-22 season.
He was a consensus three-star recruit in the Class of 2022, choosing South Carolina over Jacksonville, North Carolina A&T, Radford and SC Upstate.
Davis played in 30 games and started two contests as a freshman in the 2022-23 season, averaging 13.9 minutes, 2.2 points and 2.2 rebounds per game, while shooting 38.2% from the field, 17.1% from 3-point range and 66.7% from the foul line.
He played in 33 games, but started 17 contests as a sophomore in the 2023-24 season, averaging 22.9 minutes, 5.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, while shooting 43.2% from the field, 25.0% from deep and 66.7% from the free throw line.
Davis saw his most production this past season as a junior, averaging 26.4 minutes, 8.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game, while shooting 38.2% from the field, 27.7% from 3-point range and 73.5% from the foul line.
He stands at 6-foot-7 and 200 pounds, which would provide Pitt with a strong wing and defensive option for next season. He has one year left of eligibility.
The Panthers desperately needs players on its team for next season, as they have lost six players to the transfer portal so far.
This includes guards in All-ACC Third Team honoree Jaland Lowe, who transferred to Kentucky, and Amsal Delalić, plus forwards in Papa Amadou Kante, Marlon Barnes Jr. and twin duo of Jorge and Guillermo Diaz Graham.
Pitt also had three players graduate who started throughout last season, including guards Ish Leggett and Damian Dunn, as well as forward Zack Austin, who earned All-ACC Defensive Team honors.
The Panthers only have three returning players in forwards Cameron Corhen and Amdy Ndiaye and just one guard in Brandin "Beebah" Cummings. They also have an incoming guard in Omari Witherspoon from St. John's College in Washington, D.C.
Pitt has landed two players out of the transfer portal so far, both from Iowa State, in guard Nojus Indrusaitis and center Dishon Jackson.
Pitt Basketball Roster Heading into the 2025-26 Season
Graduate Student (One Year of Eligibility)
Center Dishon Jackson (Iowa State)
Senior (One Year Left of Eligibilty)
Forward Cameron Corhen
Junior (Two years Left of Eligibility)
Forward Benjamin Mayhew (Walk-On)
Forward Jajuan Nelson (Walk-On)
Sophomore (Three Years Left of Eligibility)
Guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings
Guard Nojus Indrusaitis (Iowa State)
Forward Amdy Ndiaye
Center Liam Mignogna (Walk-On)
Freshman
Guard Omari Witherspoon
