Pitt Sets Official Visit With 2027 New Jersey Pass Rusher

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers will receive an official visit from three-star edge rusher Esa Wittingburg on May 28-30, he announced on March 27.

Wittingburg plays for East Orange Campus in East Orange, N.J., the same high school that projected second-round draft pick Kyle Louis attended.

Wittingburg stands at 6-foot-3, 230 pounds and recorded 23 tackles and 10 sacks last season, while dealing with an injury, according to 247Sports.

Wittingburg is a consensus three-star by 247Sports and Rivals. The 247 Sports Composite ranks Wittingburg as the No. 20 player from New Jersey, the No. 60 edge rusher in the class and the No. 737 player overall. The Rivals Industry Ranking lists him as the No. 23 player from his state, the No. 71 edge rusher and the No. 787 player overall.

Oct 18, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi looks on prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Pitt is one of five schools that Wittingburg set unofficial visits with for this spring. The other schools are Wake Forest, Duke, Vanderbilt, Georgia Tech and Northwestern.

As for official visits, Wittingburg will head to Virginia on Jun 4-7, following his time at Pitt on May 28-30.

As of this writing, Pitt appears to be behind on Wittingburg's recruitment. Rivals and 247Sports both lean towards Virginia, Syracuse and Rutgers as his top three schools.

Pitt began to recruit Wittingburg back in October 2024 when he visited the 17-15 win over Cal. He then received an offer from former linebackers coach Ryan Manalac in June 2025. Fast forward to January 2026, and Pat Narduzzi and new linebackers coach Joe Bowen visited Wittingburg at his East Orange Campus.

Wittingburg will visit Pitt at the same time as eight other recruits, including commits three-star running back Tyler Reid, four-star quarterback Kevin Verpaele and three-star wide receiver Jacob Thomas. He is the second pass rusher to visit on May 28-30, along with St. Joseph Regional (New Jersey) edge rusher Cam Aime.

Pitt Summer Visits

May 28-30

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