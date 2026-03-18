Pitt to Receive Official Visit From 2027 Pass Rusher
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PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers will receive an official visit from 2027 New Jersey edge rusher Cam Aime on May 28-30, he announced on March 18.
Aime is the second pass rusher to schedule an official visit with Pitt so far. Three-star Dominic Letlow announced that he scheduled an official visit with the program on March 16.
Aime is also the first player from New Jersey to set an official visit with the Panthers and the eighth to schedule his visit for May 28-30. Pitt commits Kevin Verpaele, Tyler Reid and Jacob Thomas will visit the program that same weekend.
The St. Joseph Regional product does not have a star rating from 247Sports, Rivals or ESPN at this point in his recruitment, but appears to be an intriguing prospect.
Aime stands at a towering 6-foot-5, but weighs just 215 pounds as an edge rusher. At St. Joseph Regional last year, the No. 1 school in the state after winning the NJSIAA Non-Public A title, Aime tallied 53 tackles, 10 for a loss and eight sacks in 10 games
Aime announced that he received an offer from Pitt, on behalf of new linebackers coach Joe Bowen, on Feb. 13. Since then, Aime has received offers from Liberty, Minnesota, UConn and Vanderbilt. He also holds offers from Virginia Tech, James Madison and Monmouth.
So far, Pitt is the only school Aime has scheduled an official visit with for this summer.
Pitt Summer Visits
May 28-30
- WR Jayden Elder, Spanish River (Boca Raton, Fla.)
- RB Tyler Reid, St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) — Pitt commit
- QB Kevin Verpaele, Merritt Island (Merritt Island, Fla.) — Pitt commit
- WR Jacob Thomas, Flanagan (Pembroke Pines, Fla.) — Pitt commit
- OL Noah Nixon, Buford (Buford, Ga.)
- OL Jajuan Graham, Tucker (Tucker, Ga.)
- DL Carter Napier, Springboro (Springboro, Ohio)
- EDGE Cam Aime, St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.)
June 11-13
- OL Colin Urrea, Community School of Naples (Naples, Fla.) — Pitt commit
- ATH Jaden Bibbs, Coppell (Coppell, Texas)
- LB Davon Smith, Westfield (Houston, Texas)
- DB Jeremiah Proctor, Gainesville (Gainesville, Ga.)
- EDGE Dominic Letlow, Cardinal Mooney (Youngstown, Ohio)
June 18-20
- OL Jon Sassic, Central Catholic (Pittsburgh, Pa.)
- OL Jalen Webb, Central Catholic (Toledo, Ohio)
- DL Jaiden Davis, Middletown (Middletown, Ohio)
- DB Jordan Young, Lakeland (Lakeland, Fla.)
- LB Zykee Scott, La Salle College (Philadelphia, Pa.)
- LB Joshua Echols, Buford (Buford, Ga.)
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Mitch is a passionate storyteller and college sports fanatic. Growing up 70 miles away in Johnstown, Pa., Mitch has followed Pittsburgh sports all his life. Mitch started his sports journalism career as an undergraduate at Penn State, covering several programs for the student-run blog, Onward State. He previously worked for NBC Sports, The Tribune-Democrat and the Altoona Mirror as a freelancer. Give him a follow on X @MitchCorc18.