Pitt to Receive Official Visit From 2027 Pass Rusher

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers will receive an official visit from 2027 New Jersey edge rusher Cam Aime on May 28-30, he announced on March 18.

Aime is the second pass rusher to schedule an official visit with Pitt so far. Three-star Dominic Letlow announced that he scheduled an official visit with the program on March 16.

Aime is also the first player from New Jersey to set an official visit with the Panthers and the eighth to schedule his visit for May 28-30. Pitt commits Kevin Verpaele, Tyler Reid and Jacob Thomas will visit the program that same weekend.

Official Visit locked in‼️ pic.twitter.com/j6ONrbl98K — Cam Aime (@yk_camaime) March 18, 2026

The St. Joseph Regional product does not have a star rating from 247Sports, Rivals or ESPN at this point in his recruitment, but appears to be an intriguing prospect.

Aime stands at a towering 6-foot-5, but weighs just 215 pounds as an edge rusher. At St. Joseph Regional last year, the No. 1 school in the state after winning the NJSIAA Non-Public A title, Aime tallied 53 tackles, 10 for a loss and eight sacks in 10 games

Great regular season!

8.0 sacks

56 total tackles

2nd team all conference

1 in Sacks in non-public A

1 in super united red

26 in new jerseyhttps://t.co/eZWPE7ITmq — Cam Aime (@yk_camaime) December 19, 2025

Aime announced that he received an offer from Pitt, on behalf of new linebackers coach Joe Bowen, on Feb. 13. Since then, Aime has received offers from Liberty, Minnesota, UConn and Vanderbilt. He also holds offers from Virginia Tech, James Madison and Monmouth.

So far, Pitt is the only school Aime has scheduled an official visit with for this summer.

Pitt Summer Visits

May 28-30

June 11-13

June 18-20

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