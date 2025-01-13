Pitt Wrestling Signs Top 2025 Recruit
PITTSBURGH --The Pitt Panthers landed one of the top wrestling recruits in the Class of 2025, who will play a large role in the future of the program.
Pitt wrestling announced the signing of recruit Vince Bouzakis, the No. 15 recruit in the Class of 2025, marking him as the highest ranked recruit that signed for the program under head coach Keith Gavin since he took over in 2017.
Bouzakis wrestles at 157 pounds for Wyoming Seminary College Prepartory School in Kingston, Pa., right outside of Wilkes-Barre in the northeastern part of the state.
He wrestled for Notre Dame High School in Easton, Pa. as a sophomore in the 2022-23 season. He finished with a 46-7 record, including 22 pins, and won the PIAA Class AA Championship at 145 pounds, defeating Cade Wirnsberger of Meadowbrook Christian in the Final.
Bouzakis had a 24-0 record as a junior in the 2023-24 season, winning an individual title at 157 pounds and is 5-1 this season, wrestling a prep schedule with Wyoming Seminary, who he helped lead team title at the 2024 National Prep Wrestling Championships.
He originally committed to Ohio State back on April 17, 2024, as he looked to join his brother, Nic Bouzakis, who is a redshirt sophomore and ranks No. 9 at 133 pounds, according to Intermat.
Bouzakis decommitted recently and soon signed with Pitt, who he'll join next season.
He has also wrestled for Team USA, winning two gold medals and helping his country win a team title at the 2023 U17 Pan American Championships.
Bouzakis is one of five signees in the Class of 2025 for Pitt wrestling. This includes local WPIAL recruits in Bode Marlow from Thomas Jefferson and Evan Petrovich from Connellsville, as well as Tristian Steldt from Fennimore High School in Wisconsin and Carson Walsh out of Pope Jon XXIII Regional in New Jersey.
Pitt Wrestling Future Commitments
Class of 2025
Vince Bouzakis-Wyoming Seminary-Kingston, Pa. (157)
Bode Marlow-Thomas Jefferson-Jefferson Hills, Pa. (157/165)
Evan Petrovich-Connellsville High School-Connellsville, Pa. (149/157)
Tristian Steldt-Fennimore High School-Fennimore, Wis. (174)
Carson Walsh-Pope John XXIII Regional-Sparta Township, N.J. (141/149)
Class of 2026
Elijah Brown-Belle Vernon-Monessen, Pa. (174)
Karson Brown-St. Edward-Lakewood, Pa. (125)
