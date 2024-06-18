Pitt Football Lands in Top Six of Star WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continue to make strides in June when it comes to football recruiting, as they get closer to landing a top wide receiver prospect.
Class of 2025 recruit Giyahni “Geo” Kontosis placed Pitt in his final six schools, alongside Cincinnati, Indiana, Maryland, South Carolina and Tennessee.
He scheduled an official visit to Pitt for this weekend, June 20-22, and previously visited the program this spring. He also took official visits to Cincinnati on May 31 and Indiana on June 9. He also visited Michigan State this spring, and has also visited hometown school Maryland, Virginia Tech and Tennessee.
Kontosis is a consensus three-star recruit who played last season for Rock Creek Christian Academy in Upper Marlboro, Md.
247Sports ranks Kontosis as the No. 16 recruit in Maryland and No. 81 wide receiver, On3 rates him as No. 15 in Maryland and the No. 92 wideout and Rivals has him placed as the No. 12 recruit in the state and No. 83 at his position.
He had an excellent junior season in 2023, making 52 catches for 1,065 yards and 12 touchdowns in just eight games.
Kontosis is a stellar wideout, showing great knowledge on the field with precise route running and awareness of his defender at all times. Standing at 6-foot-1 and 183 pounds, he can go up against any defender and make a great catch, or beat them on the ground with his speed and quickness.
He holds 23 scholarship offers from schools all over the country.
This includes ACC schools in Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Syracuse and Virginia Tech, Big Ten schools in Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Michigan State, Oregon and Penn State, Big 12 schools in rivals Cincinnati and West Virginia, SEC schools in South Carolina and Tennessee, MAC schools in Bowling Green, Buffalo and Toledo, American schools in Charlotte and East Carolina, Sun Belt schools in James Madison and Marshall, along with Liberty and New Hampshire.
Kontosis made a visit to Pitt this spring and the new coaching staff is hoping to try and land the talented wideout, who earned an offer from the program more than a year ago.
The Panthers have 12 commitments in the Class of 2025, as they look to build their program going forward.
Five of the commitments made their decision following official visits the first weekend, June 6-8, including tight end Max Hunt, athlete Ja'Kyrian "Boosie" Turner, linebacker Justin Thompson, wide receiver DaMarion Fowlkes and defensive end Julian "Juju" Anderson.
The rest of the Class of 2025 includes offensive linemen Shep Turk and Akram Elnagmi, quarterback Mason Heintschel, wide receiver Tony Kinsler, athlete Bryce Yates, defensive lineman Trevor Sommers and defensive back Elijah Dotson.
With one more big week of official visits next weekend, expect more "Pat signals" from Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi, leading to more Class of 2025 commitments for the program.
