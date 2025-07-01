How to Watch Purdue's Omer Mayer, Daniel Jacobsen in Round of 16 at FIBA World Cup
The two players representing Purdue in the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup have yet to experience a loss. Center Daniel Jacobsen (USA) and guard Omer Mayer (Israel) were both members of teams that went 3-0 during group play. Now, it's time for the Round of 16 in Switzerland.
Following the final day of group play on Tuesday, FIBA released the bracket for the 16 teams participating in the event. Both Jacobsen and Mayer will be in action on Wednesday morning for the first round of the tournament.
Israel will play Cameroon at 10:45 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 2. The United States will play Jordan, with tipoff scheduled for 11:15 a.m. ET. Both games can be viewed on FIBA TV's YouTube channel.
For those curious about a potential matchup between Jacobsen and Mayer, Team USA and Israel on opposite sides of the bracket. A showdown between the two Purdue standouts wouldn't happen until the championship or third-place game.
Below are links to each game, as well as statistics and additional information for both Jacobsen and Mayer through the first three games of the FIBA U19 World Cup.
Israel (3-0) vs. Cameroon (0-3), 10:45 a.m. ET (Omer Mayer)
Mayer was outstanding in Israel's two games in group play. He led his team to a pair of victories, averaging 19 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
The Purdue guard was particularly special in the opener against Switzerland, scoring 24 points and knocking down eight-of-13 field goal attempts. Although he shot just four-of-15 in a win over the Dominican Republic on Tuesday, he still finished with 14 points.
Israel only played two games in group play, as Jordan forfeited its matchup in protest.
Israel results
- Israel def. Switzerland 102-77
- Israel def. Jordan 20-0 (Jordan forfeits)
- Israel def. Dominican Republic 80-76
Watch Israel vs. Jordan
USA (3-0) vs. Jordan (0-3), 11:15 a.m. ET (Daniel Jacobsen)
Jacobsen began the FIBA World Cup as the starting center for Team USA, but was moved into a bench role for the second and third games. In the opening win over Australia, the 7-foot-4 center totaled two points, three rebounds, and a blocked shot.
The Purdue center put up better numbers in USA's win over France, ending the game with six points, four rebounds, and one block. He also excelled in the second half of a blowout win over Cameroon, finishing the contest with seven points, nine boards, and another block.
In three games, Jacobsen is averaging 5.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and one block per contest.
United States results
- USA def. Australia 88-73
- USA def. France 108-77
- USA def. Cameroon 129-70
Watch United States vs. Jordan
