Big Ten Football: 19 Players Named AP Preseason All-Americans

Dustin Schutte

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke
Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
A total of 19 players from the Big Ten were named preseason All-Americans by the Associated Press. The outlet released its first- and second-team selections on Monday, less than one week from the start of the college football season.

Ohio State had four players named as first-team selections, most of any squad in college football. Safety Caleb Downs, offensive lineman Donovan Jackson, receiver Emeka Egbuka and cornerback Denzel Burke were all included on the AP All-America team.

Both Michigan and Georgia had three players selected.

Before jumping into the names of the All-Americans, here's a breakdown by Big Ten school (first- and second-team):

  • Ohio State Buckeyes: 6 players
  • Michigan Wolverines: 3 players
  • Oregon Ducks: 3 players
  • Iowa Hawkeyes: 2 players
  • Minnesota Golden Gophers: 1 player
  • Penn State Nittany Lions: 1 player
  • Purdue Boilermakers: 1 player
  • USC Trojans: 1 player
  • Wisconsin Badgers: 1 player

Here's the complete rundown of the 19 Big Ten players named to the AP's preseason All-America team has we enter the 2024 college football season.

Big Ten 2024 preseason All-Americans

First Team Offense

  • Guard: Donovan Jackson, Ohio State
  • Tight end: Colston Loveland, Michigan
  • Wide receiver: Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

First Team Defense

  • Tackle: Mason Graham, Michigan
  • Linebacker: Jay Higgins, Iowa
  • Cornerback: Will Johnson, Michigan
  • Cornebrack: Denzel Burke, Ohio State
  • Safety: Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Second Team Offense

  • Quarterback: Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
  • Running back: TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
  • Tackle: Ajani Cornelius, Oregon
  • Tackle: Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota
  • Wide receiver: Tez Johnson, Oregon
  • All-purpose: Zachariah Branch, USC

Second Team Defense

  • Edge: Abdul Carter, Penn State
  • Tackle: Tyleik Williams, Ohio State
  • Cornerback: Sebastian Castro, Iowa
  • Safety: Dillon Thieneman, Purdue
  • Defensive back: Ricardo Hallman, Wisconsin

