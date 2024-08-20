Big Ten Football: 19 Players Named AP Preseason All-Americans
A total of 19 players from the Big Ten were named preseason All-Americans by the Associated Press. The outlet released its first- and second-team selections on Monday, less than one week from the start of the college football season.
Ohio State had four players named as first-team selections, most of any squad in college football. Safety Caleb Downs, offensive lineman Donovan Jackson, receiver Emeka Egbuka and cornerback Denzel Burke were all included on the AP All-America team.
Both Michigan and Georgia had three players selected.
Before jumping into the names of the All-Americans, here's a breakdown by Big Ten school (first- and second-team):
- Ohio State Buckeyes: 6 players
- Michigan Wolverines: 3 players
- Oregon Ducks: 3 players
- Iowa Hawkeyes: 2 players
- Minnesota Golden Gophers: 1 player
- Penn State Nittany Lions: 1 player
- Purdue Boilermakers: 1 player
- USC Trojans: 1 player
- Wisconsin Badgers: 1 player
Here's the complete rundown of the 19 Big Ten players named to the AP's preseason All-America team has we enter the 2024 college football season.
Big Ten 2024 preseason All-Americans
First Team Offense
- Guard: Donovan Jackson, Ohio State
- Tight end: Colston Loveland, Michigan
- Wide receiver: Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
First Team Defense
- Tackle: Mason Graham, Michigan
- Linebacker: Jay Higgins, Iowa
- Cornerback: Will Johnson, Michigan
- Cornebrack: Denzel Burke, Ohio State
- Safety: Caleb Downs, Ohio State
Second Team Offense
- Quarterback: Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
- Running back: TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
- Tackle: Ajani Cornelius, Oregon
- Tackle: Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota
- Wide receiver: Tez Johnson, Oregon
- All-purpose: Zachariah Branch, USC
Second Team Defense
- Edge: Abdul Carter, Penn State
- Tackle: Tyleik Williams, Ohio State
- Cornerback: Sebastian Castro, Iowa
- Safety: Dillon Thieneman, Purdue
- Defensive back: Ricardo Hallman, Wisconsin
