SI All-American Candidate Ahamad Bynum Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: PG Ahamad Bynum

Projected Position: PG

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 175 pounds

School: Chicago (Ill.) Simeon

Committed to: DePaul

Frame: Lean frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level.

Athleticism: Bynum is a super athlete who plays above the rim and uses his speed and quickness to create for himself and his teammates on the offensive end. His agility and grit make him a tough defender and capable rebounder.

Instincts: Bynum has the mindset of a scorer and constantly puts pressure on the defense because of his attack mentality. His change-of-speed bursts and effectiveness scoring the ball at all three levels are what make him special.

Polish: Bynum is an underrated playmaker with the ability to create for his teammates and open things up on the offensive end. Bynum plays with high energy, impacting the game in all facets on and off the stat sheet. His pace tends to be fast, but he’s a capable scorer in the half-court as well.

Bottom Line: Bynum’s scoring ability is elite, and combined with his relentless motor, projects to make him an instant-impact player from day one at DePaul.