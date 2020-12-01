SI.com
SI All-American
HomeFootballBasketball
Search

SI All-American Candidate Ahamad Bynum Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: PG Ahamad Bynum
Projected Position: PG
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 175 pounds
School: Chicago (Ill.) Simeon
Committed to: DePaul 

Frame: Lean frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level. 

Athleticism: Bynum is a super athlete who plays above the rim and uses his speed and quickness to create for himself and his teammates on the offensive end. His agility and grit make him a tough defender and capable rebounder. 

Instincts: Bynum has the mindset of a scorer and constantly puts pressure on the defense because of his attack mentality. His change-of-speed bursts and effectiveness scoring the ball at all three levels are what make him special. 

Polish: Bynum is an underrated playmaker with the ability to create for his teammates and open things up on the offensive end. Bynum plays with high energy, impacting the game in all facets on and off the stat sheet. His pace tends to be fast, but he’s a capable scorer in the half-court as well. 

Bottom Line: Bynum’s scoring ability is elite, and combined with his relentless motor, projects to make him an instant-impact player from day one at DePaul.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Terquavion Smith Highlights and Evaluation

Terquavion Smith is a shooting guard prospect from Farmville Central High School in Farmville, N.C. Smith is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jakai Robinson Highlights and Evaluation

Jakai Robinson is a shooting guard prospect from Rock Creek Christian Academy in Upper Marlboro, Md. Robinson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jahmai Mashack Highlights and Evaluation

Jahmai Mashack is a shooting guard prospect from Etiwanda High School in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. Mashack is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jeremy Sochan Highlights and Evaluation

Jeremy Sochan is a small forward who plays for OrangeAcademy in Ulm, Germany. Sochan is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate C.J. Noland Highlights and Evaluation

C.J. Noland is a shooting guard prospect from Waxahachie High School in Waxahachie, Texas. Noland is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Longino Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Longino is a shooting guard from Germantown Academy in Fort Washington, Pa. Longino is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Wesley Cardet Highlights and Evaluation

Wesley Cardet is a shooting guard prospect from West Oaks Academy in Orlando, Fla. Cardet is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Nnanna Njoku Highlights and Evaluation

Nnanna Njoku is a center from Sanford School in Hockessin, Del. Njoku is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Amari Bailey Highlights and Evaluation

Amari Bailey is a shooting guard from Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, Calif. Bailey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate DJ Wagner Highlights and Evaluation

DJ Wagner is a point guard prospect from Camden High School in Camden, N.J. Wagner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American