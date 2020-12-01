SI.com
SI All-American
HomeFootballBasketball
Search

SI All-American Candidate A.J. Griffin Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: SF A.J. Griffin
Projected Position: Small Forward
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-7, 195 pounds
School: White Plains (N.Y.) Archbishop Stepinac
Committed To: Duke

Frame: Lean, cut build with room to add more bulk at the next level. 

Athleticism: Above average. Griffin’s speed and agility are next level. Possesses the ability to guard multiple positions and is productive going downhill as well as with the short pull-up jump shot. His length enables him to cover multiple areas, creating a defensive cushion for his teammates. 

Instincts: Elite. Griffin plays the passing lanes like a veteran cornerback and uses his 7-foot wingspan to erase mistakes on both ends of the floor. In summer 2019, he led USA Basketball’s U16 team in steals with 3.4 a game. He’s adept at recognizing situations and matchups which allows him to gain the advantage over opposing players, especially in the halfcourt set. 

Polish: Stays within the frame of what he can do and doesn’t typically venture out. Suffered a knee injury during his junior season that kept him sidelined for extended time but worked his way back to regular form.

Bottom Line: Griffin has the pedigree, as the son of 10-year NBA veteran Adrian Griffin. He excels bringing less flash and more fundamentals on the floor. He doesn’t need the ball every other trip down the floor to impact the outcome and that’s what makes him special. Griffin has instant-impact potential because of his ability to make an impact all over the floor. He should fit perfectly in Duke’s system and become a part of Mike Krzyzewski’s rotation for the entire season.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Caleb Furst Highlights and Evaluation

Caleb Furst is a power forward prospect from Blackhawk Christian School in Fort Wayne, Ind. Furst is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate JD Davison Highlights and Evaluation

JD Davison is a point guard prospect from Calhoun School in Letohatchee, Ala. Davison is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Reese Dixon-Waters Highlights and Evaluation

Reese Dixon-Waters is a shooting guard prospect from St. Bernard High School in Los Angeles, Calif. Dixon-Waters is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jalen Duren Highlights and Evaluation

Jalen Duren is a center prospect from Montverde Academy in Montverde, Fla. Duren is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate DJ Wagner Highlights and Evaluation

DJ Wagner is a point guard prospect from Camden High School in Camden, N.J. Wagner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Amari Bailey Highlights and Evaluation

Amari Bailey is a shooting guard from Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, Calif. Bailey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Nnanna Njoku Highlights and Evaluation

Nnanna Njoku is a center from Sanford School in Hockessin, Del. Njoku is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Wesley Cardet Highlights and Evaluation

Wesley Cardet is a shooting guard prospect from West Oaks Academy in Orlando, Fla. Cardet is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Longino Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Longino is a shooting guard from Germantown Academy in Fort Washington, Pa. Longino is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate C.J. Noland Highlights and Evaluation

C.J. Noland is a shooting guard prospect from Waxahachie High School in Waxahachie, Texas. Noland is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American