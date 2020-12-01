SI All-American Candidate A.J. Griffin Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: SF A.J. Griffin

Projected Position: Small Forward

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-7, 195 pounds

School: White Plains (N.Y.) Archbishop Stepinac

Committed To: Duke

Frame: Lean, cut build with room to add more bulk at the next level.

Athleticism: Above average. Griffin’s speed and agility are next level. Possesses the ability to guard multiple positions and is productive going downhill as well as with the short pull-up jump shot. His length enables him to cover multiple areas, creating a defensive cushion for his teammates.

Instincts: Elite. Griffin plays the passing lanes like a veteran cornerback and uses his 7-foot wingspan to erase mistakes on both ends of the floor. In summer 2019, he led USA Basketball’s U16 team in steals with 3.4 a game. He’s adept at recognizing situations and matchups which allows him to gain the advantage over opposing players, especially in the halfcourt set.

Polish: Stays within the frame of what he can do and doesn’t typically venture out. Suffered a knee injury during his junior season that kept him sidelined for extended time but worked his way back to regular form.

Bottom Line: Griffin has the pedigree, as the son of 10-year NBA veteran Adrian Griffin. He excels bringing less flash and more fundamentals on the floor. He doesn’t need the ball every other trip down the floor to impact the outcome and that’s what makes him special. Griffin has instant-impact potential because of his ability to make an impact all over the floor. He should fit perfectly in Duke’s system and become a part of Mike Krzyzewski’s rotation for the entire season.