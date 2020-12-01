SI All-American Candidate Alex Fudge Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: SF Alex Fudge

Projected Position: Small Forward

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-7, 175 pounds

School: Jacksonville (Fla.) Lee

Committed to: LSU

Frame: Lean and cut frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level.

Athleticism: Fudge is a long and wiry athlete who plays above the rim and finishes plays through contact with authority. Fudge uses his length, footwork and quickness to maneuver his way into the paint or get out in transition and finish with momentum-shifting dunks.

Instincts: Fudge has great anticipation on offense, recognizing the tendencies of his opponents and using that information against them. He sees backdoor lobs often times before the guard throwing the pass does. As a defender, Fudge uses his length to bother shots and crash the glass on both ends.

Polish: Fudge is versatile and fast, capable of snagging the rebound and outrunning the opposition down the floor for a coast-to-coast score. His motor remains set to go and he plays with great passion on both ends of the floor.

Bottom Line: Fudge is the type of athlete that can be used in multiple ways on both ends of the floor. He’s the type of player you win with, a guy who does the dirty work in addition to the “wow” plays – traits that will make his impact felt early at LSU.