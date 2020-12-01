SI.com
SI All-American
HomeFootballBasketball
Search

SI All-American Candidate Alex Fudge Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: SF Alex Fudge
Projected Position: Small Forward
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-7, 175 pounds
School: Jacksonville (Fla.) Lee
Committed to: LSU

Frame: Lean and cut frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level. 

Athleticism: Fudge is a long and wiry athlete who plays above the rim and finishes plays through contact with authority. Fudge uses his length, footwork and quickness to maneuver his way into the paint or get out in transition and finish with momentum-shifting dunks. 

Instincts: Fudge has great anticipation on offense, recognizing the tendencies of his opponents and using that information against them. He sees backdoor lobs often times before the guard throwing the pass does. As a defender, Fudge uses his length to bother shots and crash the glass on both ends. 

Polish: Fudge is versatile and fast, capable of snagging the rebound and outrunning the opposition down the floor for a coast-to-coast score. His motor remains set to go and he plays with great passion on both ends of the floor. 

Bottom Line: Fudge is the type of athlete that can be used in multiple ways on both ends of the floor. He’s the type of player you win with, a guy who does the dirty work in addition to the “wow” plays – traits that will make his impact felt early at LSU. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Terquavion Smith Highlights and Evaluation

Terquavion Smith is a shooting guard prospect from Farmville Central High School in Farmville, N.C. Smith is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jakai Robinson Highlights and Evaluation

Jakai Robinson is a shooting guard prospect from Rock Creek Christian Academy in Upper Marlboro, Md. Robinson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jahmai Mashack Highlights and Evaluation

Jahmai Mashack is a shooting guard prospect from Etiwanda High School in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. Mashack is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jeremy Sochan Highlights and Evaluation

Jeremy Sochan is a small forward who plays for OrangeAcademy in Ulm, Germany. Sochan is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate C.J. Noland Highlights and Evaluation

C.J. Noland is a shooting guard prospect from Waxahachie High School in Waxahachie, Texas. Noland is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Longino Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Longino is a shooting guard from Germantown Academy in Fort Washington, Pa. Longino is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Wesley Cardet Highlights and Evaluation

Wesley Cardet is a shooting guard prospect from West Oaks Academy in Orlando, Fla. Cardet is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Nnanna Njoku Highlights and Evaluation

Nnanna Njoku is a center from Sanford School in Hockessin, Del. Njoku is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Amari Bailey Highlights and Evaluation

Amari Bailey is a shooting guard from Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, Calif. Bailey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate DJ Wagner Highlights and Evaluation

DJ Wagner is a point guard prospect from Camden High School in Camden, N.J. Wagner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American