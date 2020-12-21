Elite 2021 SG Aminu Mohammed Commits to Georgetown

Greenwood Laboratory (Springfield, Mo.) shooting guard Aminu Mohammed Monday evening picking Georgetown over Indiana, DePaul, Georgia and Kansas State.

RELATED: Patrick Baldwin Jr. Focused on Recruitment After Season-Ending Injury

"Basketball or not, if you have a Georgetown degree you can pretty much go somewhere," Mohammed said. "Just speaking with the staff and listening to what he's saying and his experience playing at the highest level really got me."

Now, the question becomes: When will Mohammed join the Bulldogs?

Mohammed’s guardian Shawn Harmon has maintained that the 6-foot-5 scoring guard could enroll early depending upon whether the high school season is interrupted by the pandemic.

Mohammed echoed that on Monday.

"If COVID doesn't mess up the season," Mohammed said. "I'm here."

Mohammed, a native of Lagos, Nigeria, came to the United States in 2016 and has been a dominant force from day one.

This season, he is averaging 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists a game for Greenwood.

RELATED: Inaugural SI99 Basketball Rankings Unveiled

Patrick Ewing is gaining, arguably, the best rebounding guard in the country with the athleticism and motor to outwork players on the glass.

Last season he averaged 15.7 rebounds a game to go along with 34.8 points, 3.6 assists and 2.5 blocks.

Mohammed is also one of the most dynamic scorers in the country, regardless of class, with an exceptional combination of speed, athleticism and three-level scoring ability.

Mohammed is the Hoyas' fifth commit from the 2021 class, joining Ryan Mutombo, Jordan Riley, Jalin Billingsley and Tyler Beard.