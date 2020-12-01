SI All-American Candidate Arthur Kaluma Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: PF Arthur Kaluma

Projected Position: PF

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-8, 210 pounds

School: Glendale (Ariz.) Dream City Christian

Committed to: UNLV

Frame: Lean and strong frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level.

Athleticism: Kaluma is a high-level athlete with great footwork. His motor enables him to impact the game on both ends of the floor and his size and length allow him to guard multiple positions effectively.

Instincts: Kaluma is a tough and gritty defender who uses his size and length to his advantage on both ends. Kaluma is a high-level rebounder who is masterful at getting into position and outworking the opposition.

Polish: Kaluma thrives on the defensive end doing the dirty work that impacts the game but doesn’t always show up in the box score. His timing defensively is exceptional with deflections and blocks and he runs the floor well.

Bottom Line: Kaluma is a high-value prospect because of the impact he makes on both ends of the floor. He’s not a big-time scorer, but he’s an efficient finisher and high-level defender and rebounder, attributes that will serve him well at the next level.