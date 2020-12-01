SI.com
SI All-American Candidate Ben Gregg Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: PF Ben Gregg
Projected Position: Power Forward
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-8, 210 pounds
School: Clackamas (Ore.) 
Committed to: Gonzaga

Frame: Lean and strong frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level. 

Athleticism: Gregg has great footwork and agility with a quick spurt which allows him to get around his man off the dribble or get into position for the rebound or score. 

Instincts: Gregg has a nose for the ball as a rebounder and uses his frame and footwork to maneuver his way into perfect position for put-backs. Gregg anticipates well and passes well out of the post and double team. 

Polish: Gregg has a high basketball IQ with the patience to allow plays to develop. He’s adept at igniting the break and running the floor. He seals well on the block and finishes plays efficiently. Gregg is also an underrated shot blocker with great timing defensively. 

Bottom Line: Gregg is a fundamentally sound big with versatility and a great motor. His ability to run the floor, guard multiple positions and finish plays efficiently will allow him to excel at Gonzaga.

