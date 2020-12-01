SI All-American Candidate Brandin Podziemski Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: SG Brandin Podziemski

Projected Position: Shooting Guard

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 195 pounds

Status: SI All-American candidate

School: Delafield (Wis.) St. John's Northwestern Academy

Schools of interest: Kentucky and Kansas, among others.

Frame: Lean and strong frame with room to develop muscle at the next level.

Athleticism: Podziemski isn’t going to win a dunk contest, but he’s quick and agile enough to maneuver his way into the lane against most defenders. Podziemski is strong on the drive, finishes well through contact and uses shifty dribble combos to get past his defender or get his shot off.

Instincts: Podziemski is a scorer and remains in constant attack mode, always surveying the lane to find openings he can exploit. He moves well without the ball and makes the right reads when he’s in playmaker mode.

Polish: Podziemski is a marksman of a shooter from the perimeter, with NBA range and a quick release. Still, he excels scoring on the other two levels efficiently. That versatile scoring threat makes him a headache of a defensive assignment for the opposition.

Bottom Line: Podziemski blew up nationally in the late summer and fall doing exactly what he's always done – scoring the ball. His ability to stretch the defense will earn him time from day one, but his playmaking ability, which is often overlooked, is what will keep his stock soaring in an upward trajectory.